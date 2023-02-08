Better preparation and tech aid: Patients to get more effective treatments as healthcare group transforms

When the Parkway East Hospital operations team realised that patients were having to repeat their colonoscopy due to inadequate preparation, they decided to work with the hospital’s endoscopists and the Value-driven Outcome (VDO) team to reduce these incidents.

This led to the creation of a short instructional video, Preparing for a Colonoscopy, which was published on the hospital’s website last October.

Within a month, the number of colonoscopy patients who had properly prepared for the procedure and did not have to repeat it improved by 4 per cent.

“Colonoscopy is a simple yet important diagnostic tool that aids in the screening and prevention of colorectal cancers by allowing doctors to detect small polyps and remove them before they turn cancerous. It is estimated that every 1 per cent increase in the detection of pre-cancerous polyps can decrease the patient’s future risk of colorectal cancer by 3 per cent. A clean bowel preparation is essential for a high-quality examination,” says Dr Melvin Look, general surgeon practising at Mount Elizabeth Hospital, Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital and Parkway East Hospital.

This project is part of the hospital’s VDO initiative, a demonstration of IHH Healthcare’s philosophy of “Care. For Good.” in action by delivering greater good to patients, people, the public and planet.

By ensuring adequate bowel preparation, patients are spared from having to bear the cost, time and hassle of undergoing a repeat procedure.

Dr Prem Nair, chief executive officer of IHH Healthcare Singapore, adds: “VDO helps us build trust with patients by making healthcare transparent to them. Success is defined by better outcomes at the same cost or similar outcomes at a lower cost. This is how we deliver value to our patients.”

The healthcare group recently launched its sustainability goals and targets in September last year while marking its 10th anniversary of dual listing in Singapore and Malaysia.