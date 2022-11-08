Ageing in your 20s, 30s, 40s and beyond: Skin and hair health concerns and how to treat them

It is inevitable that our skin and hair change as we age. While genetics is something we cannot control, we are able to take charge of how we tackle the signs of ageing.

Your body also has different needs as you age. What may have worked in your 20s may not work in your 30s and beyond, so you have to constantly adjust your skin and hair care regime.

“The key to ageing gracefully is not to look younger but to look the best for your age. The first step is to be more aware of changes happening to your body,” says Dr Ariffin Ziaudeen, medical director, Ido Hair + Aesthetics Clinic, who sees an equal number of male and female patients walking through his door to get advice on how to look well.

“It’s not about opting for the latest fashionable treatments but assessing the areas of possible improvement,” he adds.

Here, he shares more about common skin and hair concerns at every decade and gives top tips on how to approach them.

In your 20s: Apply sunscreen religiously and start a good skincare routine

You might be surprised to hear that collagen production starts to slow down as early as in your 20s. The good news is that no major effects can be seen on the skin yet, just some very fine lines, slightly duller looking skin and maybe some acne.

Your skin also starts to accumulate damage caused by the sun, lack of sleep, stress or even the lack of a good skincare routine. Genetics can also play a role in affecting your skin condition, says Dr Ariffin.

For men, testosterone levels will start to peak, which can result in acne and acne scars.

They may also start seeing the first signs of male pattern baldness. The receding hairline usually starts at the temples and there can also be hair thinning, which can be further exacerbated by dandruff, notes Dr Ariffin.

To combat these signs of ageing, he advises both men and women to apply sunscreen religiously to prevent sun damage and to begin a good skincare routine.

“Use a daily gentle cleanser, moisturiser or hydration serum. The best investment at this age would be in a good daily sun protection cream that is at least SPF 50 and protects against both UVA and UVB rays,” he says.

A healthy lifestyle and diet that includes organic food coupled with sufficient rest, no smoking or alcohol and limited time in the sun can also help your skin and scalp.

You can also consider aesthetic treatment options such as high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) and radiofrequency microneedling for preventative care and to boost collagen production in the face and scalp.