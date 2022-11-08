Ageing in your 20s, 30s, 40s and beyond: Skin and hair health concerns and how to treat them

It is inevitable that our skin and hair change as we age. While genetics is something we cannot control, we are able to take charge of how we tackle the signs of ageing.
Your body also has different needs as you age. What may have worked in your 20s may not work in your 30s and beyond, so you have to constantly adjust your skin and hair care regime.
“The key to ageing gracefully is not to look younger but to look the best for your age. The first step is to be more aware of changes happening to your body,” says Dr Ariffin Ziaudeen, medical director, Ido Hair + Aesthetics Clinic, who sees an equal number of male and female patients walking through his door to get advice on how to look well.
“It’s not about opting for the latest fashionable treatments but assessing the areas of possible improvement,” he adds.
Here, he shares more about common skin and hair concerns at every decade and gives top tips on how to approach them.
In your 20s: Apply sunscreen religiously and start a good skincare routine
You might be surprised to hear that collagen production starts to slow down as early as in your 20s. The good news is that no major effects can be seen on the skin yet, just some very fine lines, slightly duller looking skin and maybe some acne.
Your skin also starts to accumulate damage caused by the sun, lack of sleep, stress or even the lack of a good skincare routine. Genetics can also play a role in affecting your skin condition, says Dr Ariffin.
For men, testosterone levels will start to peak, which can result in acne and acne scars.
They may also start seeing the first signs of male pattern baldness. The receding hairline usually starts at the temples and there can also be hair thinning, which can be further exacerbated by dandruff, notes Dr Ariffin.
To combat these signs of ageing, he advises both men and women to apply sunscreen religiously to prevent sun damage and to begin a good skincare routine.
“Use a daily gentle cleanser, moisturiser or hydration serum. The best investment at this age would be in a good daily sun protection cream that is at least SPF 50 and protects against both UVA and UVB rays,” he says.
A healthy lifestyle and diet that includes organic food coupled with sufficient rest, no smoking or alcohol and limited time in the sun can also help your skin and scalp.
You can also consider aesthetic treatment options such as high intensity focused ultrasound (HIFU) and radiofrequency microneedling for preventative care and to boost collagen production in the face and scalp.
In your 30s: Exfoliate skin regularly and watch out for hair damage
The signs of ageing, as well as any effects from sun damage, are more apparent once you hit your 30s.
These could range from an uneven skin tone, eye bags and dark eye circles to wrinkles around the eyes and frown lines. You may also notice loose skin around the cheeks due to lower collagen production.
“Women may also get breakouts due to hormones or excessive use of make-up and products which clog the pores and do not let the skin breathe,” says Dr Ariffin.
Dr Ziaudeen advises introducing exfoliating products such as alpha-hydroxy acids (AHAs) or beta-hydroxy acids (BHAs) to help cell turnover. Vitamin C serums may also reduce the risk of pigmentation and sun spots.
Hair concerns become more apparent for men at this age as there is more prominent receding of the hairline, hair thinning and baldness.
“You may also notice more hair loss in the shower or on the pillow after waking up,” he adds.
This is also the decade that women may start seeing early signs of female pattern baldness: A small bald patch above the forehead when the hair is parted centrally.
Take care to avoid frequent hair bleaching and dyeing, as these may damage the hair follicles and cause scalp inflammation and hair loss. Excessive sun exposure also leads to dandruff and an oily scalp, which can thin hair.
“Weight gain in this age group can also affect hormone levels which can disrupt scalp and skin health, so starting a good exercise routine is essential,” says Dr Ariffin.
In your 40s: Focus on hydration and adopt a diet low in sugar and cholesterol
Now is the time when your skin loses volume, elasticity and hydration at a much faster rate, hence changes such as saggy skin, wrinkles and skin pigmentation are more pronounced.
Women tend to have more prominent laugh lines, forehead lines and the start of a “turkey neck” appearance – double chin and neck lines. As the skin thins, veins on the hand also become more prominent.
Your body’s metabolism is also slowing down, which can result in a rounder face.
Dr Ariffin’s advice is to maintain your existing skincare routine and introduce hyaluronic acid and serums that help with moisture retention and cell turnover on the face, neck and hands.
You can also opt for chemical peels, which help to rejuvenate the top layer of your skin, or ultrashort pulse radiofrequency microneedling to reduce abnormal blood vessels and the occurrence of deep pigmentations.
Dr Ariffin also recommends establishing a regular hair routine to maintain scalp health, plus switching to a diet low in sugar and cholesterol. "High sugars and cholesterol can damage small blood vessels in the scalp, affecting nutrients and oxygen from being transported to the hair follicles," he adds.
Dr Ariffin suggests eating more beans, nuts, salmon, eggs, whole grains, oysters, dark green vegetables and carrots.
In your 50s and beyond: Avoid harsh products and replenish lost nutrients
Sagging skin around your neck, deep wrinkles and loose skin will become much more apparent now.
As your skin becomes drier, you may also see acne you haven’t seen since your teenage years. This is true for women as they enter menopause and experience hormonal fluctuations, notes Dr Ariffin.
“Post-menopausal hormone fluctuations may also make the skin dull, increase facial redness, affect hair growth and reduce hair density,” he adds.
If you have not been applying sunscreen meticulously, excess pigmentation and signs of sun damage such as brown spots will become more noticeable.
When it comes to their crowning glory, women may start to notice a more exposed scalp from hair loss, while men may have baldness focused at the front and top of their heads.
To combat this, Dr Ariffin recommends a combination of low-level laser therapy to strengthen hair follicles and capillary regenerative technology that helps to reduce hair loss and stimulate hair growth using your body’s own growth factors.
As the skin thins out, Dr Ariffin advises avoiding harsh products and strong retinoids in the long run as these may increase skin sensitivity to sunlight. Instead, moisturise frequently and continue a healthy diet.
Dr Ariffin also advises to skip the collagen drinks as they are not helpful. “Collagen drinks do not work because they are large proteins which get broken down during digestion and will not be transported to the skin after,” he elaborates.
Women experiencing menopausal symptoms may also take hormone replacement pills after consulting a doctor, as it replenishes oestrogen, which supports skin hydration and elasticity.
There are also more options when it comes to aesthetic treatments. These can help to stimulate collagen, replace lost volume with fillers, or reduce pigmentation with lasers.
Dr Ariffin adds: “At this age, the aim of treatment is to age gracefully as you continue your social and occupational endeavours. It is never too early to start taking care of yourself.”
For more information visit Ido Hair + Aesthetics Clinic's website and Instagram.