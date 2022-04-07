ICA responds to claims about land entry requirements

The Immigration and Checkpoints Authority (ICA) has responded to claims appearing in a message circulating on WhatsApp that travellers entering Singapore by land must produce certain documents, such as a physical copy of their Covid-19 vaccination certificate.

The message, which reportedly recounts a traveller's experience through one of the Republic's land checkpoints, claimed that the systems of the ICA and the Ministry of Health (MOH) are not linked.

It also alleged that travellers must produce a digital copy of the SG Arrival Card as ICA's systems are not able to detect their online submission of the electronic document, and a physical recovery memo if they had contracted Covid-19 previously.

In a statement on Tuesday, ICA said returning Singapore citizens, permanent residents and long-term pass holders who were vaccinated against Covid-19 in Singapore are not required to provide a physical copy of their vaccination certificate.

"As long as these travellers have submitted their SG Arrival Card, their vaccination records will be validated backend with the MOH system," said the agency.

Singapore residents and foreign visitors who were vaccinated overseas are also not required to produce a physical copy of their certificate if they had successfully uploaded the digital version with their SG Arrival Card submission.

ICA also said travellers need not show proof of their SG Arrival Card submission to ICA officers as these submissions are automatically reflected in the agency's immigration clearance system.

Those who have recovered from Covid-19 also do not have to provide a recovery memo when travelling via the land checkpoints under the current Vaccinated Travel Framework.

ICA reminded travellers to prepare all necessary documents and submit their SG Arrival Card within three days of arrival at the checkpoints.

"ICA would also like to advise travellers to refer to ICA's official channels (websites and social media platforms) for updated information relating to travelling under the Vaccinated Travel Framework."