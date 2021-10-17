I thought it was a joke: Husband

Six hours before Ms Poh Wen Ching was due to undergo a caesarean section for the birth of her second child, she got a call at midnight delivering some bad news.

She and her husband found out they had Covid-19 during a routine pre-admission test at Thomson Medical, derailing their plans to deliver the baby girl on Sept 23.

The couple also have a two-year-old daughter.

"Initially, I thought it was a joke," said Mr Lee Shao Hao, Ms Poh's husband. "She panicked. I saw tears coming from her eyes... I woke my entire family up."

They live with his parents, who are fully vaccinated.

Ms Poh, an accounts executive, had decided to get vaccinated only in August - about six weeks before she was due to give birth - after reading an article about a pregnant woman in Malaysia who had died of Covid-19.

The 29-year-old had both doses before she tested positive.

"Everyone told us not to do it. A lot of people said she should finish the confinement, then go for it, since she was already near the end of her third trimester," recounted Mr Lee, 32. "But for us, our question was: 'What if we don't take it and something happens?'"

They also looked up articles on whether vaccination was safe for pregnant women, and consulted their gynaecologist, who gave them the green light.

Throughout the course of Ms Poh's pregnancy, the family took extreme precautions to keep themselves safe. These included taking showers immediately after coming back from running even simple errands, such as collecting letters or buying food.

After the couple were found to have the virus, the rest of the family got themselves tested.

They ended up testing positive, but experienced only mild symptoms that subsided after three days.

Their daughter - the only one not vaccinated because of her age - had a fever that lasted five days, as well as a cough and runny nose that persisted for around 10 days.

In the 48 hours after that midnight call, the family barely slept as they waited for confirmation on what would happen next. At the time, the home recovery programme, introduced as a pilot scheme on Aug 30 and expanded to more patients on Sept 15, was still new and plagued by some issues.

Ms Poh was eventually taken alone to KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH) on Sept 24, as Thomson Medical was not equipped to deal with her situation.

The caesarean section was carried out on Sept 28, after doctors determined she was no longer infectious.

Although she was allowed to hold the newborn, the rest of her family could meet her only after Oct 2, when their 10-day quarantine was over. Mr Lee was also quarantined at home.

The baby was not tested for Covid-19 as KKH told the family there was no need for it.

"Vaccination for pregnant ladies is very important," said Mr Lee, co-founder of media site Sure Boh Singapore. "It's really very fortunate that we went ahead to do it."

He urged others to mentally prepare themselves to deal with Covid-19, adding that much of his initial fear arose because he had not done so.

"For the first 24 hours, I was at a loss," he recalled. "If you prep for it, it will be shocking - but not to the extent that you don't know what to do and develop severe anxiety."

He also hopes that his experience will help reduce the stigma of being diagnosed with Covid-19.

His father, a mechanic, had clients cancel on him even after he had recovered, as they were afraid of contracting the virus. His older daughter was also allowed to return to school only around 20 days after being infected with the virus, as a precautionary measure.

"There's a social stigma. If you test positive, people look at you differently," added Mr Lee.

"A lot of people are still very afraid... We have to be careful, but we don't have to be so afraid - we have to know what to do."