Huge potential in studying the tiny

Scientists are working to understand the genome of the coronavirus which originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan. This is important as it could yield multiple insights into how the outbreak can be better controlled.

VIRUS 101

Without a host, viruses are just genetic material encased in a protein shell. They cannot reproduce without infecting a mammalian host cell, said cell biologist Ong Siew Hwa, director and chief scientist at Acumen Research Laboratories.

In fact, a virus that is outside a host body would not be considered a living thing by many scientists.

But when viruses latch on to a host cell, they shed their innocuous nature. The virus takes over the cellular machinery of the host cell and hijacks it to produce more viral genetic material, in addition to the normal work of the cell machinery to produce molecules that keep the host healthy and alive.

How viruses hijack cells all boils down to their genetic makeup. Viruses of the family Coronaviridae, which includes the coronavirus first reported in Wuhan, possess a single-strand RNA genome.

Generally, RNA contains instructions that "tell" a cell what proteins to produce. So if a host cell is infected by a virus, it goes rogue - the cell takes its cue now from the viral RNA, and produces more types of proteins than it normally does. For patients infected with the virus in the current outbreak, these additional proteins could lead to inflammation of the lung tissue and cause pneumonia-like symptoms.

GENETIC CLUES

The genome of a virus is more than just a package of instructions for a host cell. Its genome is also unique to it and can function as a "fingerprint" that helps scientists distinguish it from other viruses.

By comparing their "fingerprints", scientists can confirm that the novel coronavirus is closely related to the virus that caused the severe acute respiratory syndrome (Sars) in 2003.

This could mean that scientists can build on previous research undertaken for a Sars vaccine, instead of starting from scratch. Dr Ong explained: "This close relationship could mean that a vaccine or anti-viral treatment for Sars, if available, could be used to treat patients infected with the novel coronavirus."

Knowing the genome of the virus also means that diagnostic kits can be developed, said Dr Ong, whose company has developed such a kit for the coronavirus, one of several that have been developed.

"Such a test can help clinicians quickly separate patients infected by the novel coronavirus from other patients with pneumonia-like symptoms, allowing both groups to get the treatment they need," she said.

ARSENALS OF INFORMATION

Genetic work is a crucial tool in the world's fight to control the outbreak of the coronavirus, but it is not the only weapon in the armoury.

Clinical studies of patients already infected with the virus are also important, said Dr Ong. This will allow scientists to determine if the composition of the blood (which includes virus-fighting antibodies) of patients changes over time.

Such studies could also allow clinicians to identify whether there are any similar genetic traits among the patients who develop more severe infections, such as sepsis.

"If doctors can identify patients who are more at risk of developing severe complications based on certain genetic traits, or DNA biomarkers, it could help them determine which patients to send to intensive care units, which are a precious resource in the hospital," said Dr Ong.

Audrey Tan