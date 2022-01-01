HSA warns of potent adulterants, banned substance in 5 products

Potent adulterants, including a banned substance, have been found in five products sold on local e-commerce and social media platforms, and these may cause severe adverse effects to consumers, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said this week.

The products are: X-Gout, dcr Natural Herbs Honey Enzyme, KMS2 Dark Chocolate Mocha Botanical Beverage, Speedy Slim Capsules (Black) and Speedy Slim Capsules (Gold).

HSA advised the public to refrain from purchasing or consuming these products, and those who have taken them should see a doctor as soon as possible.

In a statement on Thursday, HSA said it had found adulterants including potent medicinal ingredients and sibutramine, a banned substance, in the products.

A woman and a man, both in their 40s, developed Cushing's syndrome after consuming X-Gout and dcr Natural Herbs Honey Enzyme, respectively.

Another consumer experienced side effects such as a fast heart rate, thirst and a dry mouth after consuming KMS2 Dark Chocolate Mocha Botanical Beverage for a few days, said HSA.

The medicinal ingredients detected in these products include steroid medicine dexamethasone, non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drugs indomethacin and piroxicam, paracetamol, anti-bacterial medicine sulphamethoxydiazine, and amethocaine, which is an anaesthetic.

Both the black and gold versions of the Speedy Slim Capsules were seized by HSA after it received feedback from consumers about unapproved slimming products being sold on Instagram. The capsules were marketed with exaggerated claims such as "target at breaking down stubborn extra fat".

HSA found high levels of sibutramine in the capsules.

Sibutramine is used as an anti-obesity drug and works by suppressing one's appetite. It was banned by HSA in 2010 after being found to increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.

HSA has issued the following advice for consumers:

• Be wary of products that carry exaggerated claims or deliver unexpectedly quick results.

• Exercise caution when buying such products online or from friends especially if they cannot be certain where and how these products were made and whether these have been adulterated with harmful ingredients.

• Always consult your doctor or pharmacist to manage your chronic medical conditions.

HSA said those convicted of selling or supplying products found to be adulterated with potent medicinal ingredients can be jailed for up to three years, fined up to $100,000, or both.