HSA probing illegal sale and supply of anti-parasitic drug

The Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said yesterday that it is investigating the illegal sale and supply of ivermectin linked to an incident where a 65-year-old grandmother was hospitalised after taking the anti-parasitic drug.

No further details of the investigation were given.

Madam Wong Lee Tak, a retiree, was hospitalised last Friday after taking the prescription-only drug on the advice of church friends, who told her it protected her from Covid-19.

A friend allegedly consolidated orders for 1,000 ivermectin pills from members of a church group, to be purchased through a "lobang" (a local term referring to opportunity).

Under the Health Products Act, those found guilty of the illegal sale of medicines can face up to $50,000 in fines and/or jail time of up to two years, the HSA said in a statement on Tuesday.

It said it was aware that members of the public imported and took the drug for the treatment of Covid-19.

HSA reiterated that self-medicating with ivermectin was dangerous and that it was not approved as a treatment for Covid-19.

Despite warnings from experts, unsubstantiated beliefs that ivermectin can cure Covid-19 still hold strong.

Online communities are rife with anecdotes of how the drug has alleviated Covid-19 symptoms or reduced post-vaccination reactions.

Many members in three chat groups seen by The Straits Times shared websites, said to be based in India, selling ivermectin.

Health experts and even Merck, a manufacturer of ivermectin, have said there is inadequate evidence that the drug can cure Covid-19. Many studies, however, are under way.

In Telegram chat group SG Covid La Kopi, several members raised doubts about Madam Wong becoming ill after consuming ivermectin. They suggested that her condition was a result of the Sinopharm vaccine she had taken on Sept 23.

In the Singapore Suspected Vaccine Injuries Telegram group, a user named Alvin said ivermectin helped to relieve his headache and chest tightness after he took his Sinopharm jab.

Other users shared beliefs about how ivermectin can overcome any Covid-19 variant.

But infectious diseases specialist Leong Hoe Nam said many of these studies were not based on consistent results and had flawed designs. Some suggested dosages that were "much higher than the usual dose", which can be dangerous, he added.

He issues ivermectin to his patients only in single doses to treat parasite infections.

The drug made headlines as early studies in June last year by the National Centre for Biotechnology Information in the United States showed that high doses of ivermectin could subdue the virus responsible for Covid-19.

It had not been proven yet to work in animals or humans, but many saw hope of a cure despite warnings from the health authorities.

"The concept of a repurposed drug, a cure that was always available right under our noses, makes it so appealing," said Dr Leong.

Little was known about Covid-19 vaccines, and fears of allergy made them difficult to trust at the time, he added.

He said the large chat groups encouraging the use of ivermectin worried him, and he urged their members to exercise discernment.

"The Internet is full of echo chambers and silos of various thoughts," he said.

"Each person becomes more assured of his unshakeable belief, and closes (his) mind to reality or reason."