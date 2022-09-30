HSA authorises Pfizer vaccine for kids aged six months to four years

Pfizer's Comirnaty Covid-19 vaccine was on Thursday authorised for use in children aged six months to four years in Singapore.

In a statement, the Health Sciences Authority (HSA) said it had carefully considered the clinical data and assessed that the benefits outweighed the risks in administering the Comirnaty vaccine to children in this age group.

The vaccination regimen for the primary series in this age group will consist of three 3 microgram doses - the first two to be administered three weeks apart, followed by a third dose administered at least eight weeks after the second dose, said the HSA.

But it added: "Official vaccination recommendations on the use of this vaccine will be issued by the Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination and the Ministry of Health (MOH) when ready."

This is the second vaccine authorised for use in Singapore by HSA for children aged six months to four years, after the Spikevax vaccine from Moderna, which was approved for use on children aged six months to 17 years on Aug 24.

As for the Pfizer vaccine, the HSA said clinical data that it considered included an ongoing Phase 2/3 study conducted by Pfizer, involving about 1,800 participants aged six months to four years.

"The results showed that the immune response in young children with a three-dose primary series was comparable to that in adults aged 16 to 25 years who received two higher doses as their primary series vaccine.

"Hence, it can be inferred that three doses of the vaccine may provide a similar level of protection in young children as that of two doses in adults."

The HSA also said local real-world data in children aged five to 11 years old has shown that vaccine effectiveness remained high at more than 80 per cent for protection against Covid-19-related hospitalisations for children receiving two doses of Pfizer vaccines.

It said safety data from the clinical studies also showed that adverse events in young children were similar to those reported in adults. The adverse events were mild to moderate and commonly reported with childhood vaccination, such as injection site pain, fever, fatigue and headache.

The HSA said these reactions are associated with vaccinations in general and usually resolve within a few days.

However, it recommends that caregivers of young children should monitor for signs and symptoms of myocarditis, or inflammation of the heart muscle. These include chest pains and breathing difficulties.

They should also take precautions to minimise rigorous physical activity following vaccination.

Responding to queries, MOH said the Expert Committee on Covid-19 Vaccination is reviewing HSA's vaccination recommendations for children aged six months to four years.

"The two-dose Moderna/Spikevax vaccine will be available next month, while the three-dose Pfizer-BioNTech/Comirnaty vaccine is expected to be available by the end of the year," said the MOH.

"Vaccinations and boosters remain a critical part of our strategy in ensuring our children are well protected against severe illness, should they be infected with Covid-19. We encourage everyone who is eligible to be vaccinated when it is offered to them."