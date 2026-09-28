How you age is more in your control than you think

Genetics play a role in ageing, but how you eat, move and sleep can also influence cellular health and overall wellbeing

Amway scientists study plant-based ingredients as part of the company’s nutrition and product research.

Ageing is a natural part of life, but the way we think about it is changing. Rather than focusing only on our lifespan, there is now growing interest in healthspan – the number of years lived in good health.

At the heart of many of the body’s everyday functions are our cells, which perform essential jobs, from turning nutrients into energy to maintaining and repairing tissues.

“Cellular health is critical for overall biological function and health. Our body is composed of trillions of cells, and our body’s vitality and resilience depend on them,” says Charles Hu, PhD, principal scientist – nutrition research and clinical investigation at Amway Research & Development.

Like the rest of the body, however, cells change with age. “When cells age, they accumulate molecular damage, lose their ability to divide properly, and in the meantime, also undergo structural and functional decline,” says Hu.

Put simply, how well our cells function is one part of maintaining overall health as we get older. Because cells are involved in processes throughout the body, changes in how they function over time are one part of the broader ageing process.

How diet, exercise and sleep support long-term health

While genetics play a role in ageing, lifestyle and environmental factors can also influence our health over time, says Hu.

That makes staying active, eating well, getting sufficient sleep, managing stress and not smoking important for long-term health.

Regular physical activity is one place to start. The Health Promotion Board recommends that adults get 150 to 300 minutes of moderate-intensity aerobic activity a week, along with activities that strengthen muscles, bones and joints at least twice weekly.

Regular exercise supports the body’s ability to regulate blood sugar and maintain heart and metabolic health, says Hu. Simply moving more throughout the day and spending less time sitting can also be beneficial.

Sleep matters, too. It gives the body time for normal repair and regulation, while insufficient sleep has been associated with poorer metabolic health and inflammation.

For diet, Hu recommends a varied, balanced approach with wholegrains, fruits and vegetables, while limiting ultra-processed foods. These foods provide a range of nutrients the body needs for normal everyday functions.

Nutrilite AmCELL is formulated with five botanicals, including dendrobium orchid, gooseberry and pomegranate. PHOTO: AMWAY SINGAPORE

The role of supplements and skincare

For people who may not obtain enough of certain nutrients through their diet, supplements can be used to complement – rather than replace – a balanced diet.

Amway’s Nutrilite AmCELL is a nutrition product formulated with dendrobium orchid, pagoda tree flower, gooseberry, pomegranate and chokeberry.

According to Amway, its scientists screened more than 600 plants and 50,000 plant compounds during product development before identifying these five botanicals.

The formulation contains naturally occurring plant compounds known as polyphenols, including ellagic acid, rutin, quercetin, cyanidin-3-O-galactoside and gallic acid.

Hu explains that these polyphenols have antioxidant properties. Research by Amway scientists has explored how they may support the body’s natural defences against oxidative stress – an imbalance between potentially harmful molecules and the body’s ability to deal with them.

Healthy lifestyle habits matter for the skin as well. Jesse Leverett, fellow of open innovation at Amway Research & Development, notes that nutrition, hydration, sufficient sleep and regular exercise can all play a role in supporting skin health. Sunscreen can also help protect the skin from the effects of ultraviolet exposure.

Alongside these lifestyle measures, skincare is another consideration for those concerned about visible signs of ageing.

Amway is introducing its Artistry LongXevity collection in Singapore. The range, backed by 20 years of cellular skin science research, includes two moisturising creams – one for normal to dry skin and another for normal to combination skin – as well as an eye cream and toner essence.

The Artistry LongXevity skincare range includes moisturisers, an eye cream and toner essence. PHOTO: AMWAY SINGAPORE

Among the more than 30 ingredients and botanicals used across the range are milk thistle, white chia seed oil, spinach and acerola cherry, along with what Amway describes as a plant-based stem cell blend.

“Our approach combines ingredients developed through our skincare research with plant-based botanicals, including what we describe as plant-based stem cells. They are designed to address visible signs of ageing, such as changes in the skin’s appearance,” says Bethany Thimmesch, Amway research scientist for Artistry products.

A holistic approach to long-term health

Ultimately, cellular health involves many interconnected processes, says Hu. That is why he recommends looking at health as a whole rather than relying on any single solution.

The fundamentals remain a balanced diet, regular physical activity, sufficient sleep and appropriate stress management. Supplements, he stresses, play a complementary role.

“There is no magic supplement that can replace the benefits of healthy lifestyle habits,” says Hu.

And rather than focusing solely on chronological age or comparing yourself with others, Hu suggests looking at your own health over time – and the habits that may help you maintain it.

“It is more important to compare today’s ‘you’ with tomorrow’s ‘you’ in terms of health and healthy ageing,” he says.



Find out more about Nutrilite AmCELL and Artistry LongXevity, and Amway’s approach to nutrition, skincare and healthy ageing.