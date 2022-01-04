How to help

IWANTTOGOHOME FUND

•What: Comes under the Tan Tock Seng Hospital Community Fund, the charity arm of the hospital. Provides financial assistance to needy patients. Established in 2018, it helps patients afford treatments, services and equipment prescribed by the hospital's medical professionals. These include assistive mobility devices and oral supplements.

•Who is eligible: Patients must be in subsidised wards and be eligible for subsidy schemes or receive financial assistance such as MediFund.

•Where to donate: https://www.ttsh.com.sg/ About-TTSH/ TTSH-Community-Fund/ Our-Key-Programmes/ Pages/I-Want-To-Go-Home. aspx

SGH NEEDY PATIENTS FUND

•What: Supports needy patients by helping them afford services such as interim dialysis and consumables like milk feeds for patients on tube feeding.

•Who is eligible: One of the fund's criteria is to support patients with per capita income of less than or equal to $2,600, which is aligned with prevailing national means-test subsidy and guidelines.

•Where to donate: https://www.sgh.com.sg/ giving/get-involved/needy-patient-fund

KKH HEALTH FUND

•What: Supports patients with a range of conditions of varying severity, including chronic illnesses, cancer, gynaecological conditions and medically complex pregnancies.

•Where to donate: https://www.kkh.com.sg/ giving/why-give/ helping-our-patients

NUHS NEEDY PATIENT RECOURSE FUND

•What: Supports needy patients for medical treatment, medication and consumables.

•Where to donate: https://www.giving.sg/ web/nuhs-fund-limited