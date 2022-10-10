How Singapore is no longer a price taker in the drug market

Till recently, Singapore was a dream market for pharmaceutical companies.

They quoted a price for their drugs and the Republic paid it.

Singapore did not have a mechanism to assess the relative value and real benefits of new drugs, in order to negotiate for a fair price before subsidising a drug. Nor did it have a "positive list" of drugs for MediShield Life coverage - to reflect treatments the country allows and the prices it is willing to pay for them.

All this changed in 2015, when the Agency for Care Effectiveness (ACE) was set up.

Since then, the Republic has saved more than $400 million by reducing overpayment for drugs.

Not all newly approved drugs provide real benefits to patients