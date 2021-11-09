Households can dine out in groups of up to 5 from tomorrow

Border restrictions are being eased and curbs on dining out relaxed as the Covid-19 situation stabilises.

Starting tomorrow, fully vaccinated people from the same household will be allowed to dine out in groups of up to five. But this easing of measures will not extend to hawker centres and coffee shops, as they cannot carry out comprehensive checks on all diners.

The permitted group size for social gatherings will remain at two persons, and households can still have only two unique visitors a day. The maximum dine-in group size for those not from the same household will also remain at two.

"With the situation stabilising, we are now in a better position to ease some of our safe management measures without overwhelming our healthcare system," Trade and Industry Minister Gan Kim Yong told reporters yesterday. "We will take a careful step-by-step approach and we will continue to monitor the situation and adjust as we go along."

Mr Gan, one of three co-chairs of the multi-ministry task force tackling the pandemic, made the announcement at the midpoint of Singapore's month-long extension of Covid-19 restrictions, which are slated to last until Nov 21.

Meanwhile, the long-awaited reopening with Malaysia will kick in on Nov 29, when vaccinated travellers will be able to take flights between Singapore and Kuala Lumpur without quarantine. The Vaccinated Travel Lane scheme will be extended to Finland and Sweden from the same day.

Singapore has also eased border measures for passengers from several countries in the region, including Indonesia, Vietnam, Thailand and the Philippines. Those who previously had to serve stay-home notices at a dedicated facility will now be able to do so at home or a hotel of their choice.

The Republic yesterday reported 2,470 new coronavirus cases and 14 deaths. The weekly Covid-19 infection growth rate was 0.84, up from 0.81 the day before. Close to 99 per cent of all cases are mild or asymptomatic, with the vast majority able to recover at home.

Meanwhile, there will be no let-up in checks against those who flout rules. The Ministry of Health (MOH) said, for instance, that strict enforcement action will be taken against people who pretend to be from the same household, as well as food and beverage outlets that do not carry out the necessary checks.

"Errant individuals will be fined, and F&B outlets will be subject to immediate closures," it said in a statement. "These penalties will apply even for first-time offenders."

In addition, people who have remained unvaccinated by choice will have to pay their own hospital bills for Covid-19 starting Dec 8, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

As at the end of last month, unvaccinated people - who made up about 1.5 per cent of Singapore's population - accounted for around two-thirds of those who died of Covid-19 or required intensive care over the past 28 days.

"Our hospitals really much prefer not to have to bill these patients at all, but we have to send this important signal to urge everyone to get vaccinated if you are eligible," Mr Ong said.

Such patients will still be able to tap existing government subsidies, as well as health insurance schemes such as MediShield Life or their own private Integrated Shield plans.

But those who cannot be vaccinated - either because they are too young or medically ineligible - will continue to have their bills covered.

And from next Monday, those who are medically ineligible for vaccines will be able to approach any clinic to have their status certified, allowing them to enter malls and other public places even though they are not vaccinated.

The task force also said Singapore will be piloting the resumption of certain activities for vaccinated people, starting with team sports and selected Mice (meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions) events. Participants will be required to show a negative antigen rapid test result.

Lastly, an expert committee will make a recommendation on whether to extend the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine to children aged five to 11 in the second half of this month.