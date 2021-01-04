Hotel cluster a reminder of need to stay vigilant

On Saturday, the Mandarin Orchard Singapore hotel was allowed to reopen.

It had been closed for 14 days after a cluster of Covid-19 cases from 10 countries was discovered on-site.

The outbreak at the hotel led to 394 guests and 571 staff being swabbed for the coronavirus.

Experts have cautioned that the cluster is a reminder of how easily the virus can spread, a timely warning even as crowds of people gathered over the long New Year weekend.

The Straits Times looks back on this latest cluster here. On Dec 19 last year, the Ministry of Health (MOH) announced that it was probing 13 cases of Covid-19 among people who had served their stay-home notice at Mandarin Orchard Singapore.

The National Public Health Laboratory, which conducts whole genome sequencing and phylogenetic analysis on all Covid-19 cases, found that the 13 imported cases - who were confirmed to be infected in early November - were infected by coronavirus strains that have high genetic similarity.

This was despite the guests flying in from different countries, implying that the infections may have come from one source.

All 13 guests had served their stay-home notice in the same tower of the hotel between Oct 22 and Nov 11 last year.

The hotel stopped accepting new guests with immediate effect on Dec 19, and those serving stay-home notice there were moved to another facility, with guests being checked out progressively.

No staff tested PCR-positive, though 11 had positive serology test results. But several other guests had positive PCR results.

Last Friday, MOH said it had concluded its investigations into the initial 13 cases and found there was no transmission beyond them, and that other Covid-19 cases who served the stay-home notice at the hotel were not linked to those 13.

"In view (of the fact) that the premises have been thoroughly disinfected, and there is no longer risk of transmission to hotel guests, MOH has approved the reopening of Mandarin Orchard Singapore," said the ministry.

But it is still not known how the people got infected. Experts whom The Straits Times spoke to previously said the human factor was most likely to blame for the spread if it had taken place within the hotel, although they could not be sure how it occurred.

Thus far, the authorities have not announced the discovery of any lapses or breaches in protocols at the hotel.

Commenting on the incident on Dec 22, Minister for Education Lawrence Wong, co-chair of the task force tackling Covid-19 here, said: "What happened in Mandarin Orchard is yet another reminder that things can go wrong."

He added: "And that's why, once again, all of us need to take this seriously and remind ourselves why we should stay vigilant, stay alert and keep our guard up."

