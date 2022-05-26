Hot in the city

Updated
Published
5 min ago
  • Doctors see more patients with ailments like heat rash, eczema
  • Young kids, elderly at higher risk of heat-related complications

With the weeks-long sweltering heat persisting for the rest of the month and drier weather expected to stay till September, doctors have cautioned the public about heat-related health risks.

During the hotter months, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital sees up to three times more patients with heat-related injuries than in the cooler months, said Dr Kanak Naidu, senior consultant at the hospital's department of acute and emergency care.

They range from mild conditions such as heat rash, heat cramps - painful muscle spasms due to dehydration and overworked muscles - and heat exhaustion, to more severe forms like heatstroke.

Dr Derek Li, a family physician at Raffles Medical, has seen more patients with flare-ups of skin ailments such as eczema and hives, which can be triggered by heat and dehydration from sweating.

He added that people who work outdoors are more prone to headaches, body aches, dizzy spells and poor concentration.

"But these symptoms are difficult to attribute purely to heat stress alone... (with) the background incidence of Covid-19 and dengue fever in the community, all of which can also cause similar symptoms."

He expects the number of heat-related complications to rise in the next few weeks, with more large-scale sporting events resuming.

The National University Polyclinics and the National Healthcare Group Polyclinics (NHGP) have been seeing more patients with mild conditions such as heat rashes and eczema flare-ups.

Family physician Yeap Youwen from Hougang Polyclinic, which is under NHGP, said the polyclinics have been seeing patients with heat rash and heat cramps daily.

Dr Lee Joon Loong, medical director of Paddington Medical Clinic, said the warm and dry weather is a double whammy for patients with gastroenteritis who are predisposed to dehydration.

Last month and this month have seen some of the highest temperatures recorded in Singapore.

April 1 saw the second-highest temperature on record here, at 36.8 deg C in Admiralty. May 13 was the hottest May day on record at 36.7 deg C, also in Admiralty.

Avoid heat stress

•Go for loose-fitting, thin and absorbent clothing and a hat.

•Avoid intense outdoor activities between 10am and 4pm.

•Drink at least two litres of water a day. People with medical conditions should check their fluid requirements with their doctors.

•For those who are not used to the heat, they have to gradually increase their heat tolerance by slowly raising the intensity or duration of work performed under the sun.

•Avoid strenuous exercise if you are unwell.

•Outdoor workers should take periodic breaks in a shaded area. Handheld portable fans can be used to cool the body down as you perspire.

•Iced slushies, but only of the non-sugary kind, can help. Drinks high in sugar and alcohol content should be avoided.

•Do more aerobic fitness exercises to train the heart to pump blood more efficiently and raise one's thermal tolerance.

•Moisturise skin to manage heat rashes and eczema. Topical steroids of appropriate potency and oral antihistamines may help with eczema flare-ups.

Shabana Begum

SOURCES: DR KEITH HO, HEAD OF ALEXANDRA HOSPITAL'S URGENT CARE CENTRE, AND SENIOR CONSULTANT AT NATIONAL UNIVERSITY HOSPITAL'S EMERGENCY MEDICINE DEPARTMENT; DR KANAK NAIDU; ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR KENNETH TAN; ASSOCIATE PROFESSOR JASON LEE, NATIONAL UNIVERSITY OF SINGAPORE'S YONG LOO LIN SCHOOL OF MEDICINE; DR RACHEL LIM; DR YEAP YOUWEN; DR LOH JUN HAO, FAMILY PHYSICIAN AT JURONG POLYCLINIC

A climate report card released last week by the World Meteorological Organisation stated that 2021 was between the fifth and seventh hottest years on record, despite last year's La Nina climate phenomenon, which causes a temporary cooling in the Pacific.

Dr Rachel Lim, SingHealth Polyclinics' clinical lead for its preventive care workgroup, said young children, who tend to perspire less, and the elderly, whose ability to remove heat from their body has dropped, are at more risk of heat-related complications.

Other groups at risk include those who are obese, patients with chronic conditions, heavy alcohol drinkers and foreigners not used to the local weather.

"Perspiration is a common method of heat removal for the body. However, this method becomes less effective in a humid environment like Singapore's," noted Dr Lim.

Dr Ang Shiang Hu, chief of Changi General Hospital's accident and emergency department, said exertional heat injuries - caused by a rise in body temperature due to intense physical activity - are more common here, compared with classic heat injuries in heatwaves in temperate regions.

Even so, the elderly, especially those with chronic diseases and who live in less ventilated conditions, are more susceptible to classic heat illnesses, doctors said.

Seniors with cardiovascular disease, for example, can collapse from heat stress due to oxygen deprivation to internal organs.

So it is important to keep a close watch on the bed-bound or those unable to communicate, said Associate Professor Kenneth Tan, head of Singapore General Hospital's department of emergency medicine.

These days, Dr Lee's parting words to his patients are: "Drink lots of water."

 

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 26, 2022, with the headline Hot in the city. Subscribe

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top