Hot in the city

- Doctors see more patients with ailments like heat rash, eczema
- Young kids, elderly at higher risk of heat-related complications
With the weeks-long sweltering heat persisting for the rest of the month and drier weather expected to stay till September, doctors have cautioned the public about heat-related health risks.
During the hotter months, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital sees up to three times more patients with heat-related injuries than in the cooler months, said Dr Kanak Naidu, senior consultant at the hospital's department of acute and emergency care.
They range from mild conditions such as heat rash, heat cramps - painful muscle spasms due to dehydration and overworked muscles - and heat exhaustion, to more severe forms like heatstroke.
Dr Derek Li, a family physician at Raffles Medical, has seen more patients with flare-ups of skin ailments such as eczema and hives, which can be triggered by heat and dehydration from sweating.
He added that people who work outdoors are more prone to headaches, body aches, dizzy spells and poor concentration.
"But these symptoms are difficult to attribute purely to heat stress alone... (with) the background incidence of Covid-19 and dengue fever in the community, all of which can also cause similar symptoms."
He expects the number of heat-related complications to rise in the next few weeks, with more large-scale sporting events resuming.
The National University Polyclinics and the National Healthcare Group Polyclinics (NHGP) have been seeing more patients with mild conditions such as heat rashes and eczema flare-ups.
Family physician Yeap Youwen from Hougang Polyclinic, which is under NHGP, said the polyclinics have been seeing patients with heat rash and heat cramps daily.
Dr Lee Joon Loong, medical director of Paddington Medical Clinic, said the warm and dry weather is a double whammy for patients with gastroenteritis who are predisposed to dehydration.
Last month and this month have seen some of the highest temperatures recorded in Singapore.
April 1 saw the second-highest temperature on record here, at 36.8 deg C in Admiralty. May 13 was the hottest May day on record at 36.7 deg C, also in Admiralty.
A climate report card released last week by the World Meteorological Organisation stated that 2021 was between the fifth and seventh hottest years on record, despite last year's La Nina climate phenomenon, which causes a temporary cooling in the Pacific.
Dr Rachel Lim, SingHealth Polyclinics' clinical lead for its preventive care workgroup, said young children, who tend to perspire less, and the elderly, whose ability to remove heat from their body has dropped, are at more risk of heat-related complications.
Other groups at risk include those who are obese, patients with chronic conditions, heavy alcohol drinkers and foreigners not used to the local weather.
"Perspiration is a common method of heat removal for the body. However, this method becomes less effective in a humid environment like Singapore's," noted Dr Lim.
Dr Ang Shiang Hu, chief of Changi General Hospital's accident and emergency department, said exertional heat injuries - caused by a rise in body temperature due to intense physical activity - are more common here, compared with classic heat injuries in heatwaves in temperate regions.
Even so, the elderly, especially those with chronic diseases and who live in less ventilated conditions, are more susceptible to classic heat illnesses, doctors said.
Seniors with cardiovascular disease, for example, can collapse from heat stress due to oxygen deprivation to internal organs.
So it is important to keep a close watch on the bed-bound or those unable to communicate, said Associate Professor Kenneth Tan, head of Singapore General Hospital's department of emergency medicine.
These days, Dr Lee's parting words to his patients are: "Drink lots of water."