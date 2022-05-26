Hot in the city

Doctors see more patients with ailments like heat rash, eczema

Young kids, elderly at higher risk of heat-related complications

With the weeks-long sweltering heat persisting for the rest of the month and drier weather expected to stay till September, doctors have cautioned the public about heat-related health risks.

During the hotter months, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital sees up to three times more patients with heat-related injuries than in the cooler months, said Dr Kanak Naidu, senior consultant at the hospital's department of acute and emergency care.

They range from mild conditions such as heat rash, heat cramps - painful muscle spasms due to dehydration and overworked muscles - and heat exhaustion, to more severe forms like heatstroke.

Dr Derek Li, a family physician at Raffles Medical, has seen more patients with flare-ups of skin ailments such as eczema and hives, which can be triggered by heat and dehydration from sweating.

He added that people who work outdoors are more prone to headaches, body aches, dizzy spells and poor concentration.

"But these symptoms are difficult to attribute purely to heat stress alone... (with) the background incidence of Covid-19 and dengue fever in the community, all of which can also cause similar symptoms."

He expects the number of heat-related complications to rise in the next few weeks, with more large-scale sporting events resuming.

The National University Polyclinics and the National Healthcare Group Polyclinics (NHGP) have been seeing more patients with mild conditions such as heat rashes and eczema flare-ups.

Family physician Yeap Youwen from Hougang Polyclinic, which is under NHGP, said the polyclinics have been seeing patients with heat rash and heat cramps daily.

Dr Lee Joon Loong, medical director of Paddington Medical Clinic, said the warm and dry weather is a double whammy for patients with gastroenteritis who are predisposed to dehydration.

Last month and this month have seen some of the highest temperatures recorded in Singapore.

April 1 saw the second-highest temperature on record here, at 36.8 deg C in Admiralty. May 13 was the hottest May day on record at 36.7 deg C, also in Admiralty.