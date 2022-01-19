Gisele Lim, 43

Special education teacher

HEIGHT 1.71m WEIGHT 60kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN With no plans for competitive bodybuilding in the near future, I train for overall health and to maintain my physique. I train six days a week, focusing on strength training. I also do a couple of intensive indoor cycling sessions a week for cardiovascular health.

DIET I fast early in the morning and have my first meal around noon. I prepare my meals on weekdays and eat out on weekends. I drink at least 2 to 3 litres of water daily.

Javier Tan, 19

Student

HEIGHT 1.69m WEIGHT 88kg

EXERCISE REGIMEN I train five times a week at the gym. I train for two days, rest for a day, then train for three days and rest again. I spend no longer than two hours on each session. Each day, I focus on different body parts – for example, the back and chest on one day; legs on another.

I also incorporate cardio training into my gym workouts by using the elliptical machine for 15 minutes during every session.

DIET I eat six meals a day at three-hour intervals. Usually, at least two meals will contain chicken breast. For breakfast, I have oats, peanut butter and protein powder. My post-workout meal is usually red meat such as flank steak. Before bed, I have fatty fish such as salmon and tuna. When I’m eating out, I try to ensure that the bulk of the calories comes from protein. I do not consume sugary drinks at all. I like to look for low-calorie substitutes such as Coke Zero instead of Coke; powdered peanut butter instead of regular peanut butter; and sugar-free jam instead of regular jam.