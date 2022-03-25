Hospitals to focus more on 'business as usual' patients: Ong

As the Omicron wave eases, hospitals here are progressively shifting their focus back to serving non-Covid-19 "business as usual" patients, said Health Minister Ong Ye Kung.

"Hospitals are now freeing up some of the beds and manpower that had been ring-fenced for Covid-19," Mr Ong said yesterday at a press conference by the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19.

Noting that the vast majority of emergency department patients now have conditions not related to Covid-19, he said: "Most of them have chronic illnesses that may not have had close medical follow-ups over the past two years because everyone was just so preoccupied dealing with Covid-19."

Referring to them as the hospitals' "business as usual" (BAU) patients, he added: "We now have a BAU debt that has to be repaid one way or another."

Mr Ong said this debt has become a separate non-Covid-19-related healthcare cost, and that whichever way coronavirus infection numbers go, the impact on workload at the hospitals' emergency departments may not be very significant.

But a longer-term structural response is needed, and the Ministry of Health (MOH) is addressing this issue, he added.

Apart from freeing up beds and manpower in hospitals to cater to BAU patients, the ministry is targeting to open three more nursing homes - in Pasir Ris, Potong Pasir and Henderson - next month to expand capacity for the long term.

"These would help with a significant number of patients from the hospitals, and these are patients currently in hospitals waiting for nursing homes," Mr Ong said.

MOH will continue to make full use of Covid-19 treatment facilities (CTFs).

The existing CTF in Tampines will be converted back to a nursing home around next month.

Sengkang Community Hospital, which has been serving as a CTF, will be reconfigured to let it attend more to BAU patients and relieve the load on Sengkang General Hospital.

MOH's collaboration with private hospitals, such as Raffles Hospital, Mount Alvernia Hospital and Parkway Hospitals, will also continue.

These hospitals have been a "tremendous help" and can admit and manage some physically stable non-Covid-19 patients.

On Wednesday, the number of people in hospital for Covid-19 was 951.

The last time the number of Covid-19 cases in hospital was below 1,000 was on Feb 4.

About 95 per cent of the eligible population here have completed their full vaccination regimen, and 71 per cent of the total population have received a booster shot.