Hospitals here ready to activate staff if Covid-19 cases surge

Healthcare institutions, already facing a manpower shortage, are on standby to activate staff volunteers and other support staff should the Omicron Covid-19 variant spark a wave of cases.

The Government has warned that an Omicron wave is imminent. While the latest variant is believed to cause milder disease than the Delta variant, hospitals here are closely monitoring the situation.

The National Healthcare Group (NHG) has been tapping administration staff who are cross-trained to support those on the front line.

Where appropriate, its healthcare institutions also leverage SG Healthcare Corps, a medical reserve force that the Government set up in 2020 to gather volunteers to fight the coronavirus, as well as part-time staff to augment manpower needs, said NHG's group chief human resource officer Olivia Tay.

The National University Health System (NUHS) is prepared to convert existing hospital wards for Covid-19 patients if needed, and has staff volunteers on standby to support its front-line staff should there be another surge in cases, a spokesman said.

Such staff volunteers helped with basic tasks such as serving meals, clearing food trays and keeping watch on patients with a high risk of falls in the fourth quarter of last year, after Covid-19 hospitalisations here spiked from around late September to November.

Manpower shortages continue to be a major issue at healthcare institutions affected by the "Great Resignation" - the global phenomenon describing the mass exodus of workers - which has led to organisations having to find new ways to cope.

Last November, Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary told Parliament that about 1,500 healthcare workers had resigned in the first half of last year, compared with about 2,000 annually pre-pandemic.

Staffing shortages at many healthcare institutions worldwide have led to burnout, driving many workers to quit their jobs. At the same time, demand for workers in the sector has remained high.

At NHG, attrition across the cluster and of its nurses in the first year of the pandemic was manageable, though Mrs Tay noted that attrition rates last year were higher than in pre-Covid-19 times.

The group is working with MOH Holdings to expand and diversify its recruitment options, she said, among other efforts.