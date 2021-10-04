Home alone

As a self-employed professional, Mr Lau cannot afford to miss work for too long.

But he has been stuck at home since Sept 19 after taking a polymerase chain reaction test and testing positive for Covid-19.

The 40-year-old, who declined to give his full name, experienced flu-like symptoms and lost his sense of taste and smell.

He said he received a formal isolation order - in the form of a sheet of paper delivered to his doorstep - only on the fourth day of his illness. As he had tested positive, he was to be isolated at home until last Monday. He lives alone.

He said he never received the care pack, which includes items such as surgical masks, hand sanitiser and an oximeter to measure blood oxygen levels.

The Ministry of Health (MOH) had earlier said people on the home recovery scheme could request a care pack. But it updated its website last Friday to say the care pack is delivered only to people without oximeters at home.

Mr Lau does not have an oximeter at home.

He still has symptoms such as a runny nose, but has tested negative using an antigen rapid test kit.

Although he has completed his home recovery stint, he is unsure about what to do next.

He has been frustrated at how difficult it has been to contact MOH for clear instructions, with phone operators telling him that they would escalate his case to the relevant departments.

If you have limited antigen rapid test (ART) kits at home, you might want to save them for the later part of your home recovery stint "I was told by my doctor that there is no point in taking an ART during the first few days, because there is a high likelihood I will still be positive. On the fifth day, when I took a test, it was positive. On the seventh day, it was negative." MR LAU, 40, self-employed.

Nobody called him back, he said.

"I need to meet people to make things happen," said Mr Lau, who works in project management.

"During this period, I lost a lot of customers. They could not wait for me, and I myself didn't know what my timing would be like."

Mr Lau said that in some ways he is lucky. His wife - who was not in close contact with him before he tested positive and so was not under quarantine - brought him food and helped to dispose of rubbish.

She was staying at her parents' place.

He said he received several calls and text messages from a telemedicine provider to check on him, but even so he felt support was lacking. "If I had totally no family support, I may not have even been able to get food. If you are an old person who is bad with technology, you would be very lost."

Although people are allowed to leave their homes after the home recovery period, MOH advises them to minimise contact with others for another seven days.

Mr Lau said that to play it safe, he will not meet his children - who are in primary school and too young to be vaccinated - or clients during this time.

"I did go downstairs to buy food, but then I went back upstairs quickly," he said. "I want to be responsible, I don't want to hang around without any formal test."

Linette Lai