Holographic visor helps surgeons see with 'X-ray' vision

A science-fiction trope has turned into reality with Singapore's first holography-guided heart operation successfully conducted by a team of surgeons from the National University Heart Centre, Singapore (NUHCS).

The doctors, wearing holographic visors, could see a three-dimensional (3D) hologram of the patient's heart - derived from a CT scan and projected into space - giving them a coloured "X-ray" vision of the exact inner organ anatomy and position in space, as if they could peek through the chest wall in real time.