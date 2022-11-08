Knee pain: When is it a meniscus tear and how to treat it

How does a meniscus tear occur?

A meniscus tear usually happens when there is a sudden strain on the knee. This could be from contact sports or sports that involve a lot of pivoting and rapid change in direction such as football or boxing.

Activities that require kneeling, squatting or lifting, or a sudden increase in physical training after a long period of rest and weight gain, could also contribute to a meniscus injury.

Dr Tan usually sees meniscus tears in younger patients who lead active lifestyles. In comparison, elderly patients are more likely to have advanced cartilage disease as their predominant condition.

Those with an existing injury to their anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) are also more susceptible to a meniscus tear. And wear and tear from age or being overweight may also contribute to it.

Apart from a popping sensation in the knee, and pain on either side, symptoms of a meniscus tear include tenderness at the joint line area, a swollen knee or difficulty moving your knee. Other signs to look out for: A locking or catching feeling in your knee; the sensation that your knee is giving way or unable to support your weight due to discomfort; and waking up in the middle of the night with a stiff and painful knee.

If you have any of these symptoms, it is best to seek medical advice to get an accurate diagnosis.

“To confirm a meniscus tear, a doctor will conduct a clinical examination followed by magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scans,” explains Dr Adrian Lau, an orthopaedic surgeon from Hip & Knee Orthopaedics.

If you have a large tear, the meniscus will be unable to function as a shock absorber for your knee, says Dr Lau. This places your knee under immense stress and, over time, the cartilage will eventually get worn out, and you will develop osteoarthritis.

Unfortunately, not many people are aware that they may have a meniscus tear and often ignore it until it’s too late.

Says Dr Tan: “It is sometimes difficult to differentiate between soreness after an intense workout and a serious structural injury like a meniscus tear.”

If knee pain and swelling persist for more than a week, and is coupled with limited knee movements, it is best to seek medical assessment, advises Dr Tan.

How to reduce the risk of a meniscus tear

The good news is that a meniscus tear can be prevented, says Dr Tan.

Those active in sports should warm up before exercising, wear the right shoes when working out and give their bodies adequate time to rest between workouts.

For those who are older, it helps to reduce the intensity of fast-moving sports, especially after a long hiatus. Plus, they should also add some strength and conditioning exercises in between the high-intensity workouts.

If you are involved in work where you cannot avoid squatting or lifting, try to modify your work environment to make it more ergonomic. For instance, sit on a small stool instead of doing full squats, and reduce lifting loads.