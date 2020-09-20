Hillion Mall among places infectious patients visited

Hillion Mall in Petir Road and the Haniffa store in Little India's Dunlop Street were visited by Covid-19 patients while they were infectious, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said yesterday.

The two locations were added to a list of places visited by community cases during their infectious period. The mall was visited on Sept 15 and the store was visited on Sept 7.

The MOH provides the list of locations that infectious Covid-19 patients visited for at least 30 minutes and the times at which they visited them so that people who were at those places at the same time can monitor their health closely for two weeks from the date of their visit.

The full list of locations and times can be found on MOH's website.

The ministry has said that close contacts would already have been notified and that there is no need to avoid these places, as they would have been cleaned if necessary.

There were 15 new coronavirus cases confirmed yesterday, including five imported cases who arrived from Iran and India between Sept 6 and 15.

The sole new community case is a 22-year-old Singaporean man who is currently unlinked to other cases.

The remaining nine cases are foreign workers staying in dormitories, of whom six were identified earlier as contacts of previous cases and had been quarantined. The other three were detected through surveillance testing, such as rostered routine testing of workers in dormitories.

This takes Singapore's total cases to 57,558.

The average number of new daily cases in the community in a week has decreased from two cases two weeks ago to one in the past week.

The number of unlinked cases in the community has remained stable at one case a day in the past two weeks.

Update on cases

New cases: 15 Imported: 5 (1 dependant's pass holder, 2 long-term visit pass holders, 1 student's pass holder, 1 work permit holder) In community: 1 (1 Singaporean) In dormitories: 9 Active cases: 389 In hospitals: 27 (0 in ICU) In community facilities: 362 Deaths: 27 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 57,127 Discharged yesterday: 71 TOTAL CASES: 57,558

With 71 cases discharged yesterday, 57,127 have fully recovered from the disease. A total of 27 patients remain in hospital, while 362 are recuperating in community facilities. None is in intensive care.

Singapore has had 27 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.