Residential facility for youth at risk of suicide or self-harm welcomed

When Ms Kiet heard that an intermediate residential facility would be set up for youth who are hospitalised due to risk of suicide or severe self-harm, she felt hopeful.

The 50-year-old, who declined to give her full name, lost her 23-year-old son to suicide in June last year.

He had been discharged from the Institute of Mental Health (IMH) after attempting to take his own life, but was unable then to find a place that would take him in and support him on his recovery journey.

"I am hopeful that such a facility will be built soon as the need for it is urgent," said Ms Kiet, a member of the PleaseStay movement, which aims to raise awareness about youth suicides.

From January last year to this February , the Samaritans Of Singapore (SOS) attended to more than 800 clients who attempted suicide or had suicide ideation, and were at high risk of self-harm.

More than 80 per cent of them were youth.

During the debate on his ministry's budget on March 9, Senior Minister of State for Health Janil Puthucheary said some youth who are hospitalised due to risk of suicide or severe self-harm may require post-discharge residential care to allow for space and time to integrate back to the community in a more gradual way.

He announced that the Ministry of Health (MOH) would be developing an intermediate residential facility to address this.

MOH later told The Straits Times that, currently, when such youth are discharged, they are linked up with care professionals in the community, such as psychologists, counsellors and social workers in social service agencies.

These care professionals will continue to provide post-discharge support for the youth, some of whom may return to IMH for follow-up appointments.

"Although youth with significantly reduced suicide risk may be discharged from acute inpatient care, some may benefit from a safe and stable environment away from psychosocial triggers," said MOH.

It added that the planned facility aims to provide an additional period of stabilisation to ease their transition back to the community.

Mr Gasper Tan, chief executive of SOS, noted that most social service agencies do not operate 24 hours a day, but suicidal thoughts can come at any time.

In fact, SOS helplines get their highest call and text messaging volumes around midnight when people feel lonely, he added.

"When people are in crisis, it's not something you can predict - we can listen to them, help counsel them, follow up with them, but there may be times when they are not engaging with us when they're at risk."

The residential facility will provide a 24-hour safe space for such people, said Mr Tan. "I'm very glad the Government is addressing this gap," he added.

Noting that youth these days are facing a lot of pressure, Mr Tan said: "I hope this facility can be a go-to safe space for those at risk, where people who feel unsafe can seek help, with integrated professional care and programmes."

Ms Valerie Lim, one of the founders of the PleaseStay movement, said: "I'm very, very glad they're looking into this much-needed facility."

She said she hopes that the new facility will focus on helping such youth reintegrate into society.

"When you have a condition like depression, it's not so easy to just have intensive treatment, and then go home - because your home environment may not be the best place for you at the moment, and may not have the supportive elements to help you reintegrate," she said.

Mr Tan said the facility should not just be for those who were previously hospitalised for self-harm, but also for youth who are not hospitalised to seek help.

By facilitating this kind of step-up care and making it more accessible to those who need it, the facility will help reduce the stigma surrounding help-seeking behaviour, he added.

Ms Lim said, ideally, youth at the facility would be given some independence and freedom, rather than being strictly regimented, while still being watched over and cared for.

For instance, a therapist could come in the morning and engage the young person, who would then be given time to pursue his own activities such as art therapy, while having the option of seeking help at any time during the day.

The facility should also provide access to counselling, be affordable and cater for short stays, said Ms Lim, citing a similar model of care in Australia. Check-ins should also be voluntary, she added.

She said: "If a young person falls out of the system because of his condition, there must be a pathway back into the system."

