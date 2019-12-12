Help for special needs kids left without support

As the parent of a child with special needs, Ms Kalai Sylvie Sadayappan's biggest worry is that her son would not be well taken care of if something were to happen to her.

"This is a concern all parents of children with special needs have," she said. "Especially when he's growing, more issues might come up, and he will need therapy or he might regress," added the 41-year-old housewife, whose eight-year-old son has autism spectrum disorder.

Hence, she is glad to be among 340 families with children with special needs who will receive a free year under a special programme that will help financially if the child is left to fend for himself.

The Extraordinary Care Program, offered by caregiving service aggregator CaregiverAsia and insurance firm Great Eastern Life, in collaboration with special needs therapy provider ExtraOrdinary People, was launched yesterday.

The programme includes a payout of $150,000, which is payable partially as a lump sum and partially as coverage for up to 15 years of regular therapy and care services for the child in the event the insured parent dies or becomes permanently disabled.

It also provides a 50 per cent discount for therapy services at ExtraOrdinary People in Joo Chiat for the child, which can be tapped immediately.

About 50 companies and individuals have pledged to sponsor this programme. It costs $199 yearly, and families with children up to age 12 with special needs can apply.

There are more than 30,000 students with special needs in Singapore, said CaregiverAsia chief executive Yeo Wan Ling.

"There is... a market gap in products that ensure financial safety nets are available for children to continue with their therapy when their families go into financial duress," she said.

There are insurance programmes for children with autism or Down syndrome which provide a payout if the parent dies or is permanently disabled. These also cover accident or infectious disease expenses for the child.

The Extraordinary Care Program differs in that it focuses on the provision of therapy and caters to a variety of special needs, including autism and dyslexia.

Ms Sylvie's son attends weekly speech therapy sessions at ExtraOrdinary People.

She previously bought life insurance for herself and puts money into a fund managed by the Special Needs Trust Company that her son can withdraw if his parents die or are incapacitated.

"Of course, the best-case scenario is that we are around. But with this (new programme), I can be assured that my child will continue to receive therapy as he grows older," she said.