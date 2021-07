The Covid-19 mRNA vaccines by Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna may have a likely link to heart problems but these events remain rare, with the benefits of immunisation greatly outweighing the risks.

Most recently, a 16-year-old boy collapsed after strenuous exertion six days following his first dose of the vaccine. Investigations are ongoing to determine the cause of his cardiac arrest, and it remains unclear if the incident was linked to his vaccination.