Heart failure and stroke: People with diabetes are at more risk of developing cardiovascular conditions

Diabetes is a major cause of health complications such as blindness, kidney failure and lower limb amputation, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO). Men with diabetes could also develop genital thrush and erectile dysfunction.
However, there is another serious health complication connected with diabetes: Cardiovascular conditions such as heart attack and stroke, according to the WHO.
What is even more worrying is that people with diabetes who are at risk of such heart conditions may not suspect anything or seek treatment until it’s too late – when they experience chest pains or tightness, shortness of breath, or worse, a fatal heart attack or stroke.
SingHealth estimates that out of the 400,000 Singaporeans with diabetes, a third are not aware they have the condition. In addition, one in seven Singaporeans have pre-diabetes, which puts them at high risk of developing the disease.
Dr Michael Lim, medical director and senior consultant cardiologist at Royal Healthcare, explains the link between diabetes and cardiovascular conditions.
“Elevated sugar levels in patients with diabetes can damage the artery walls and increase the risk of narrowing of the arteries,” he says. “This narrowing of the heart arteries can affect the heart and the brain arteries, thereby increasing the risk of heart attack and stroke.”
The National Population Health Survey (NPHS) 2020, jointly conducted by the Ministry of Health (MOH) and the Health Promotion Board (HPB), also found that the prevalence of diabetes in Singaporeans has increased from 8.8 per cent in 2017 to 9.5 per cent between 2019 and 2020.
Risk factors to watch out for
It’s likely that people with diabetes have other health conditions as well, such as high blood pressure.
Dr Lim concurs that the combination of high blood pressure and Type 2 diabetes can significantly increase the risk of a heart attack or stroke.
“A person with diabetes and high blood pressure is four times as likely to develop heart disease than a healthy individual,” he says. “This lethal combination also increases the risk of developing other diabetes-related diseases, such as kidney disease and retinopathy (disease of the eyes’ retina).”
The Singapore Myocardial Infarction Registry Annual Report 2019 found that those who suffered acute myocardial infarction (heart attack) had other health conditions apart from diabetes (51.5 per cent), such as hypertension or high blood pressure (75.3 per cent).
Hyperlipidemia or high cholesterol is also another risk factor. Dr Lim notes studies from China and Thailand that indicate between 60 and 90 per cent of people with diabetes have abnormal lipid patterns with high cholesterol, high triglycerides (fats found in the blood) and low levels of HDL (high-density lipoprotein, the “good” cholesterol), a condition also known as diabetic dyslipidaemia.
People with diabetes who are overweight also have a higher risk of heart attacks. Being overweight or obese can cause insulin resistance and worsen diabetes. Smoking is another aggravating factor, as the combination of diabetes and the accelerated damage to the blood vessels due to this habit can substantially increase the risk of coronary microvascular (small artery) disease and associated complications in people with diabetes, says Dr Lim.
Women with diabetes are at more risk
What’s also interesting to note is that there is increasing evidence that shows the risk of heart artery disease is higher in women with diabetes as compared to men, says Dr Lim, citing the Framingham Heart Study.
He explains: “The relative risk of fatal heart artery disease associated with diabetes is 50 per cent higher in women than men. In addition, women with diabetes are more likely to die from a heart attack as compared to men with diabetes.
“When compared to non-diabetic women, women with diabetes have a three times higher likelihood of dying from a heart attack.”
The reasons for this gender difference are not just limited to biology. Dr Lim says women are less likely to receive cardiovascular treatments, including medication and opening of heart arteries (coronary angioplasty) by doctors, especially if they are young.
“In addition, traditional diagnostic tests such as treadmill testing are less sensitive and specific in women,” he adds.
Change your lifestyle to change your life
A November 2020 study done by The University of Manchester mentions that even well-managed Type 2 diabetes patients have a 21 per cent higher risk of cardiovascular disease, and a 31 per cent higher risk of hospitalisation for heart failure compared to those without diabetes.
Explains Dr Lim: “It means that when compared to non-diabetic people, those who have well-controlled diabetes, but nevertheless have elevated glucose levels, still have a higher risk of cardiovascular disease.
“However, further studies will be required to verify the conclusions," says Dr Lim.
Dr Lim shares some tips for people with diabetes to stave off atherosclerotic disease, also known as the build-up of fats, cholesterol and other substances in and on the artery walls. This condition could lead to high blood pressure, and ultimately, cardiovascular disease.
The key is to maintain an ideal weight and to eat small, frequent meals of foods that have a low glycaemic index so that your blood sugar will not spike.
Regular exercise is also important: Start with 150 minutes of moderate exercise a week, and build up to 300 minutes of moderate exercise a week; three days of aerobic exercise, two days of resistance training, and stretching after the completion of every exercise session.
Also, monitor your blood sugar levels regularly. “A glucose patch with a sensor can allow continuous glucose monitoring and help the patient understand how their food choices affect their glucose levels,” adds Dr Lim.
Managing Type 2 diabetes with medication
Medication can also be used to manage Type 2 diabetes. However, Dr Lim says, for the elderly, there is data to suggest that the glucose should not be brought to “normal” levels as this may increase the risk of complications such as hypoglycaemia (low blood sugar) which can lead to comas.
Insulin is also something you need to consult your health practitioner about, as it is not given to those who have Type 2 diabetes as they may have insulin resistance especially if they are obese, adds Dr Lim. Plus, traditional diabetic medications function mainly to reduce blood glucose levels and often cause weight gain.
There is a new generation of medication that could help reduce glucose levels as well as reduce weight, says Dr Lim.
“One such class of drugs is the Glucagon-like Peptide-1 Receptor Agonist, or GLP-1 RA. It not only improves blood glucose control, but also brings potential benefits such preserving insulin secreting cells in the pancreas (beta-cells), as well as helping with weight loss and increasing insulin sensitivity,” he says.
Dr Lim notes that the safety and efficacy of GLP-1 RA has been demonstrated in multiple trials and is now recommended to Type 2 diabetes patients as one of the first-line therapy medications.
He adds: “Studies have shown that beyond better glucose control, GLP-1 RAs reduce the risk of stroke in individuals with Type 2 diabetes due to their beneficial effects on the cardiovascular system and markers of inflammation.”
While most of the GLP-1 RA are given via injections, an oral version is currently available. Dr Lim says it’s best to start the patient on the lowest dose possible and gradually increase the dose as the patient could experience nausea and vomiting on a higher dose.
While there are ways to manage diabetes and its associated health risks, it is ultimately up to you to do your part and take charge of your health. Go for regular health screenings, manage your lifestyle and seek your doctor’s advice before health issues become a bigger problem in the future.
