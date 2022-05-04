Heart diseases and diabetes: How insomnia can affect your health

Q: How do I know when to seek treatment for insomnia?

It is recommended to seek treatment if you have problems falling asleep, maintaining sleep, or tend to wake up in the early morning, and it affects your ability to function and interact with people.

You can look for a general practitioner with an interest in helping people with mental health concerns, a psychiatrist or psychologist or counsellor.

Q: Why should people seek treatment for insomnia?

Many people suffer in silence and there is no need to.

Insufficient sleep is associated with a number of medical problems, including heart diseases, cancer, stroke, diabetes, septicemia (blood poisoning by bacteria) and hypertension.

Persistent insomnia can also lead to depression and anxiety disorders. Individuals may become suicidal as they cannot withstand the agony of being unable to sleep.

Many people, who sleep poorly at night, tend to crave carbohydrates the next day. They end up eating unhealthily, and this may lead to obesity and a higher risk of developing diabetes.

The consequences of chronic insomnia can be significant. It can cause fatigue, impaired memory and cognitive functioning; overall lowered quality of life, with increased occupational dysfunction; and decreased work performance. Insomnia can also lead to poor memory and dementia.

It will be good to seek treatment early. Not only can medication prescribed help to speed recovery from a primary mental health disorder, some of them may not necessarily lead to dependence or addiction with proper dosage.