Healthcare workers are last line of defence in pandemic battle, says Ong Ye Kung

Healthcare workers are the last line of defence in Singapore's fight against the pandemic, said Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung yesterday.

Speaking during a virtual event organised by charity Blossom Seeds, Mr Ong said when all else fails, healthcare workers are next to the patient, saving every life.

"If we try to have life go back to normal, actually this may cause more infections.

"And when people fall sick, they end up... (in bed) with a healthcare worker next to them as their last hope," he added.

The Health Minister's remarks came a day after he announced that about 100,000 public healthcare workers will be receiving $4,000 each for their courage and invaluable work during the pandemic.

The event yesterday saw Blossom Seeds announcing the addition of a third mini bus to its fleet of medical escort vehicles.

The extra bus will allow it to make a total of 2,700 trips a year, so that more seniors can have someone accompany them to the hospital or polyclinic.

The charity organises active-ageing programmes, such as virtual workouts, and will call the seniors they serve regularly to keep them socially engaged.

Mr Ong, who is also an MP for Sembawang GRC, congratulated Blossom Seeds on having completed renovation works to its centre in Canberra Street.

During the event, QR codes were flashed on-screen so that members of the public can donate to the charity through its Giving.sg page.

It hopes to raise $600,000 with the funds going towards paying for diesel, repairs and maintenance of its buses over the next two years.

Currently, the mini buses service seniors in the Canberra, Yishun and Marsiling areas. These seniors are referred to Blossom Seeds by the Agency for Integrated Care, hospitals, grassroots volunteers and other charity organisations.

Madam Sarinah Anang, 67, who is a wheelchair user and lives with an adult daughter with low intellectual ability, will be tapping the bus service. The housewife, who has diabetes and needs to visit Khoo Teck Puat Hospital every three months for a blood test, said: "The volunteers who take me to the doctor are very helpful."