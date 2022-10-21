Public hospitals working with MOH to ease patient loads at emergency departments amid latest Covid-19 wave

SINGAPORE - Public hospitals are working with the Health Ministry to ensure there are enough resources and manpower to care for patients as emergency departments see very high volume of patients amid the latest Covid-19 wave.

The three healthcare clusters - the National Healthcare Group, National University Health System and SingHealth - in a joint statement on Friday said public hospitals have also set aside beds that can be converted to isolation beds, and holding facilities for suspected Covid-19 patients who are awaiting test results.

The healthcare clusters also said they will refer stable patients to home recovery programmes such as NUHS@Home, SGH@Home and Yishun Health Medical Home, or community sites such as Covid-19 Treatment Facilities as appropriate.

The statement said: “To free up more capacity, we are also deferring some non-urgent elective surgeries and admissions to preserve hospital beds and manpower.

“The safety and care of our patients remain our utmost priority. Patients requiring care will continue to be attended to.”

The statement came days after The Straits Times reported that there was a bed crunch at several public hospitals with some ambulances waiting for up to 30 minutes before they can offload patients because there are no beds available.

In the statement, the healthcare clusters also said healthcare institutions offer alternative arrangements for patients when appropriate.

These range from tele-consultation and remote monitoring of patients and delivery of medication..

However, longer waiting time in emergency departments will be expected and priority will be given to patients with more serious conditions, the statement added.

It said: “Patients with potentially life-threatening or medically urgent conditions will be attended to quickly, and sicker patients who require close monitoring will get a bed sooner based on acuity and priority.”

And hospitals are seeing a high number of patients who do not require emergency care. As such, people including children, should not visit the emergency department unless it is for life-threatening conditions, the statement said.

It said: “For common and minor medical conditions, they should visit general practitioners and polyclinics or consider teleconsultation with their doctor.

Patients who walk into emergency departments with non-emergency conditions may be diverted to other urgent care clinics or primary care clinics for further assessment, so as to prioritise emergency department resources for patients who truly need acute hospital care.”