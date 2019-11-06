Health Check Podcast: Why women need to watch out for heart disease

Health Check Ep 22: Why women need to watch out for heart disease

14:43 mins

Synopsis: In this fortnightly podcast series on Wednesdays, The Straits Times guides you to healthier living and clears up some common misconceptions on health. In this episode, ST correspondent Joyce Teo hosts Dr Low Ting Ting, a consultant at the Department of Cardiology at the National University Heart Centre, Singapore. Dr Low, who is also the programme director of its Women’s Heart Health Programme, tells you why taking the “bikini medicine" approach to women's health is wrong.

She answers the following questions:

1. What is the number one killer of women?

2. What is cardiovascular disease, and what exactly is heart disease?

3. How to tell if the chest pain and other discomfort that you are experiencing are signs of heart disease?

4. Why heart disease is missed or misdiagnosed?

5. How does ageing affect your risk of this disease?

6. How to prevent heart disease?

