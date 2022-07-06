Health Check Podcast: What to say to your child when he misbehaves

In the second part of our series on trauma-informed care, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo speaks to Ms Tracy Wee. Principal Medical Social Worker at the Institute of Mental Health. She finds out how parents can make use of the approach to help their children, who may have been bullied or experienced a traumatic event.

In the earlier episode on trauma-informed care, Joyce hosted Dr Ann-Marie Aboud Lo Castro, principal clinical psychologist at the department of developmental psychiatry and the project lead of the trauma-informed care approach at IMH. They discussed what trauma-informed care is about, the common traumatic events among children seeking help today and how the approach can benefit others.

Highlights (click/tap above):

01:34 Importance of being trauma-informed

03:16 How can parents cope with their children's mental problems

07:30 What can parents do to support their children

10:01 What should parents avoid doing

16:14 Tips for parents to deal with children's trauma

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai, and Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

