Health Check Podcast: What to say to your child when he misbehaves

Synopsis: Every first and third Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times helps you make sense of health matters that affect you.
The Institute of Mental Health or IMH is adopting trauma-informed care throughout the organisation. It's an approach that assumes that a person is more likely than not to have experienced a traumatic event. And it seeks to not re-traumatise patients or blame them for their efforts to manage their symptoms. In trauma-informed care, you would ask "What happened to you?” instead of "What's wrong with you?"
In the second part of our series on trauma-informed care, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo speaks to Ms Tracy Wee. Principal Medical Social Worker at the Institute of Mental Health. She finds out how parents can make use of the approach to help their children, who may have been bullied or experienced a traumatic event.
In the earlier episode on trauma-informed care, Joyce hosted Dr Ann-Marie Aboud Lo Castro, principal clinical psychologist at the department of developmental psychiatry and the project lead of the trauma-informed care approach at IMH. They discussed what trauma-informed care is about, the common traumatic events among children seeking help today and how the approach can benefit others.
Highlights (click/tap above):
01:34 Importance of being trauma-informed
03:16 How can parents cope with their children's mental problems
07:30 What can parents do to support their children
10:01 What should parents avoid doing
16:14 Tips for parents to deal with children's trauma
Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai, and Eden Soh
Edited by: Eden Soh
Follow Health Check Podcast episodes out here every first and third Wednesday of the month:
Channel: https://str.sg/JWaN
Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRX
Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaQ
Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/J6Wv
SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg
Read Joyce Teo's stories: https://str.sg/JbxN
---
Discover ST's special edition podcasts:
Singapore's War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa
The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2
Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB
Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn
---
Discover more ST podcast series:
Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7
Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf
In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt
Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m
SG Extra: https://str.sg/wukR
#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad
ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE
Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas
The Big Story: https://str.sg/wuZe
Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ
Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL
Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!