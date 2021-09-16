Health Check Podcast: Vaccine expert on combating new Covid variants

Health Check Ep 68 (P2): Vaccine expert on combating new Covid variants

20:02 mins

Synopsis: Every first and third Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times helps you make sense of health matters that affect you.

In this episode, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo speaks with Prof Ooi Eng Eong from the Duke-NUS Medical School’s Programme in Emerging Infectious Diseases about the current Covid-19 situation and how vaccination will lead us out of this pandemic.

Listen to the second part of their conversation, where Prof Ooi talks about the best but tricky solution to combating new variants, touches on long Covid and tells us what to note about the different vaccines used here.

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis & Penelope Lee

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim & Penelope Lee

