Health Check Podcast: Trauma is common: Focus on what happened, not what's wrong

In this episode, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo finds out more about this approach from Dr Ann-Marie Aboud Lo Castro, principal clinical psychologist at the department of developmental psychiatry and the project lead of the trauma-informed care approach at IMH.

Here are some of the questions addressed in this podcast: What is trauma-informed care and how new is it? What are the common traumatic events among children seeking help at IMH? How will trauma-informed care benefit these children? What does this approach look like and can it benefit others too? (Hint: It can also be applied in workplaces)

Highlights (click/tap above):

04:39 How can we identify a traumatised child?

06:09 What is trauma play?

07:56 How does being trauma-informed help understand a traumatised child?

12:27 Tips on how to deal with a traumatised child at home

16:38 How would a child be treated?

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

