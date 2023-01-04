Health Check Podcast: Texting someone about your daily stressors

(Clockwise from left) Chatline client Ashley Poo, Chatline youth volunteer Sheryl Yue, ST podcast producer Eden Soh, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo and Chatline programme lead Lee Yi Ping in the studio. ST PHOTO: TEO TONG KAI
Joyce Teo
Senior Health Correspondent
Updated
30 min ago
Published
31 min ago

Synopsis: Every first and third Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times helps you make sense of health matters that affect you.

The Covid-19 pandemic has brought greater awareness to mental health. Young people, in particular, are more open to talking about their mental health, but if they need to find a listening ear for their stress after office hours or late on Saturday night, where can they find the support?

In this episode, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo finds out more about a new after-hours support service from Chat, called Chatline. She hosts three guests in the studio. They are Ms Lee Yi Ping, a Principal Case Manager at the Institute of Mental Health and the Programme Lead for Chat, Sheryl Yue, a youth volunteer at Chatline and Ashley Poo, a student who’s a Chatline client.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:06 Ms Lee on Chatline, an after-office hours peer support service aimed at youth aged 13-25; how to enrol

4:56 Ashley on getting help for mental health issues

7:32 Experiences with Chatline: How is it helpful?

11:48 Sheryl on volunteering for Chatline: Lending a helping hand

15:04 Training for Chatline volunteers; on what peer support is

Enrol for Chatline:

Self-referral form: https://form.gov.sg/63043aa508b16f0013bf7b7e

Email: chatline@mentalhealth.sg

MORE HELPLINES

Samaritans of Singapore (Hotline: 1-767; CareText: WhatsApp 9151 1767) (24-hour)

Singapore Association for Mental Health (1800 283 7019)

Institute Of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24-hour)

Silver Ribbon Singapore (6386 1928)

Tinkle Friend (7 – 12 years) (1800 2744 788)

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Touchline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

Follow Health Check Podcast here and rate us:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaN

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRX

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaQ

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/J6Wv 

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Joyce Teo’s stories: https://str.sg/JbxN

---

Discover ST’s special edition podcasts:

The Unsolved Mysteries of South-east Asia: https://str.sg/wuZ2

Stop Scams: https://str.sg/wuZB

Singapore’s War On Covid: https://str.sg/wuJa

Invisible Asia: https://str.sg/wuZn

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse: https://str.sg/JWaf

In Your Opinion: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Your Money & Career: https://str.sg/wB2m

#PopVultures: https://str.sg/JWad

ST Sports Talk: https://str.sg/JWRE

Bookmark This!: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover ST Podcasts: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Discover BT Podcasts: https://bt.sg/pcPL

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top