Health Check Podcast: Texting someone about your daily stressors

In this episode, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo finds out more about a new after-hours support service from Chat, called Chatline. She hosts three guests in the studio. They are Ms Lee Yi Ping, a Principal Case Manager at the Institute of Mental Health and the Programme Lead for Chat, Sheryl Yue, a youth volunteer at Chatline and Ashley Poo, a student who’s a Chatline client.

Highlights (click/tap above):

1:06 Ms Lee on Chatline, an after-office hours peer support service aimed at youth aged 13-25; how to enrol

4:56 Ashley on getting help for mental health issues

7:32 Experiences with Chatline: How is it helpful?

11:48 Sheryl on volunteering for Chatline: Lending a helping hand

15:04 Training for Chatline volunteers; on what peer support is

Enrol for Chatline:

Self-referral form: https://form.gov.sg/63043aa508b16f0013bf7b7e

Email: chatline@mentalhealth.sg

MORE HELPLINES

Samaritans of Singapore (Hotline: 1-767; CareText: WhatsApp 9151 1767) (24-hour)

Singapore Association for Mental Health (1800 283 7019)

Institute Of Mental Health: 6389-2222 (24-hour)

Silver Ribbon Singapore (6386 1928)

Tinkle Friend (7 – 12 years) (1800 2744 788)

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Touchline (Counselling): 1800-377-2252

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Teo Tong Kai and Eden Soh

Edited by: Eden Soh

