Health Check Podcast: Smokers at higher risk during Covid-19 times

Health Check Ep 39: Smokers at higher risk during Covid-19 times

12:33 mins

Synopsis: This is a fortnightly podcast series on Wednesdays by The Straits Times.

This episode is on smoking. We all know it is harmful. According to the World Health Organisation, research suggests that smokers are at higher risk of developing severe Covid-19 outcomes and death. Yet, many people keep on puffing. (2:00)

ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo speaks with Dr Lambert Low, a consultant at the National Addictions Management Service at the Institute of Mental Health, about smoking during the Covid-19 pandemic, why people smoke (3:00), and what it takes to quit smoking. (5:50)

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg) and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Follow more Health Check podcasts and rate us on:

Apple Podcasts: http://str.sg/oeXP

Spotify: http://str.sg/oeGY

Google Podcasts: http://str.sg/oeLN

Playlist: https://str.sg/Jw7R

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg