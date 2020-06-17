Health Check Podcast: Smokers at higher risk during Covid-19 times

Health Check Ep 39: Smokers at higher risk during Covid-19 times
12:33 mins
Synopsis: This is a fortnightly podcast series on Wednesdays by The Straits Times.
This episode is on smoking. We all know it is harmful. According to the World Health Organisation, research suggests that smokers are at higher risk of developing severe Covid-19 outcomes and death. Yet, many people keep on puffing. (2:00)
ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo speaks with Dr Lambert Low, a consultant at the National Addictions Management Service at the Institute of Mental Health, about smoking during the Covid-19 pandemic, why people smoke (3:00), and what it takes to quit smoking. (5:50)
Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg) and Ernest Luis
Edited by: Adam Azlee
Follow more Health Check podcasts and rate us on:
Apple Podcasts: http://str.sg/oeXP
Spotify: http://str.sg/oeGY
Google Podcasts: http://str.sg/oeLN
Playlist: https://str.sg/Jw7R
Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts
Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg