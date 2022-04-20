Health Check Podcast: Not sleeping well, the doctor can help

In this episode, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo speaks to Dr Leow Leong Chai about common sleep problems such as sleep apnea and its available treatments. PHOTO: ISTOCKPHOTO
Senior Health Correspondent
Updated
Published
34 sec ago

The pandemic may have changed your sleep habits, though sleeping more does not mean that you are sleeping well. So, if you’re one of those about to return to the office and finding it hard to get a good night’s sleep, it’s time to do something about it. Or if you have been struggling to fall asleep even before the pandemic, it is never too late to seek help. 

In this episode, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo speaks to Dr Leow Leong Chai, the Director of the Sleep Disorders Unit, and a Senior Consultant at the Department of Respiratory & Critical Care Medicine at the Singapore General Hospital, about the common sleep problems that the people here face as well as the treatments available. He also shed light on the spooky episodes that some people have experienced in their sleep, when they felt trapped in their bodies.

In the next episode on May 4, she invites a prominent sleep researcher here to talk about customising sleep. He is Professor Michael Chee, director of the Centre for Sleep and Cognition as well as the Clinical Imaging Research Centre MR Operations at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine.

Highlights (click/tap above):

00:56 Common sleep myths

05:41 What is sleep paralysis and what to do if you're in one?

09:33 New sleep treatments available

13:40 Different severity and types of sleep problems

20:17 Self-treatment and when to seek help

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Fa'izah Sani and Eden Soh 

Edited by: Eden Soh

Follow Health Check Podcast episodes out here every first and third Wednesday of the month:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaN

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRX

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaQ

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/J6Wv 

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaN

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRX

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaQ

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/J6Wv 

SPH Awedio app: https://www.awedio.sg/

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Joyce Teo's stories: https://str.sg/JbxN

---

Discover more ST podcast series:

Asian Insider Podcast: https://str.sg/JWa7

Green Pulse Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaf

In Your Opinion Podcast: https://str.sg/w7Qt

Health Check Podcast: https://str.sg/JWaN

ST Sports Talk Podcast: https://str.sg/JWRE

#PopVultures Podcast: https://str.sg/JWad

Bookmark This! Podcast: https://str.sg/JWas

Lunch With Sumiko Podcast: https://str.sg/J6hQ

Discover BT Podcasts:  http://bt.sg/podcasts

Follow our shows then, if you like short, practical podcasts!

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top