Health Check Podcast: Not sleeping well, the doctor can help

The pandemic may have changed your sleep habits, though sleeping more does not mean that you are sleeping well. So, if you’re one of those about to return to the office and finding it hard to get a good night’s sleep, it’s time to do something about it. Or if you have been struggling to fall asleep even before the pandemic, it is never too late to seek help.
In this episode, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo speaks to Dr Leow Leong Chai, the Director of the Sleep Disorders Unit, and a Senior Consultant at the Department of Respiratory & Critical Care Medicine at the Singapore General Hospital, about the common sleep problems that the people here face as well as the treatments available. He also shed light on the spooky episodes that some people have experienced in their sleep, when they felt trapped in their bodies.
In the next episode on May 4, she invites a prominent sleep researcher here to talk about customising sleep. He is Professor Michael Chee, director of the Centre for Sleep and Cognition as well as the Clinical Imaging Research Centre MR Operations at the NUS Yong Loo Lin School of Medicine.
Highlights (click/tap above):
00:56 Common sleep myths
05:41 What is sleep paralysis and what to do if you're in one?
09:33 New sleep treatments available
13:40 Different severity and types of sleep problems
20:17 Self-treatment and when to seek help
Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis, Fa'izah Sani and Eden Soh
Edited by: Eden Soh
