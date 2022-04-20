Health Check Podcast: Not sleeping well, the doctor can help

The pandemic may have changed your sleep habits, though sleeping more does not mean that you are sleeping well. So, if you’re one of those about to return to the office and finding it hard to get a good night’s sleep, it’s time to do something about it. Or if you have been struggling to fall asleep even before the pandemic, it is never too late to seek help.

In this episode, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo speaks to Dr Leow Leong Chai, the Director of the Sleep Disorders Unit, and a Senior Consultant at the Department of Respiratory & Critical Care Medicine at the Singapore General Hospital, about the common sleep problems that the people here face as well as the treatments available. He also shed light on the spooky episodes that some people have experienced in their sleep, when they felt trapped in their bodies.