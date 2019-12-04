Health Check Podcast: Impact of smart devices in same bedroom co-shared with infant children

Health Check Ep 24: Impact of smart devices in same bedroom co-shared with infant children

11:50 mins

Synopsis: In this fortnightly podcast series on Wednesdays, The Straits Times guides you to healthier living and clears up some common misconceptions on health. In this episode, ST correspondent Joyce Teo and podcasting head Ernest Luis host Dr Mae Wong, a senior consultant at the department of child development at KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

This episode is aimed at the impact of early screen exposure on children's behaviour. A study here has shown that children as young as 18 months and below who get their first screen time in front of electronic devices, and even computers and the television, may experience more disrupted sleep as well as emotional and behavioural difficulties. The study was published in the Journal of Developmental and Behavioral Pediatrics earlier this year.

She answers the following questions:

1. Why parents need to be aware of having screens or mobile devices in the same bedroom as their infant children (1:58)

2. Spotting symptoms like hyperactivity, poor attention, increased temper tantrums and parental/caregiver management strategies in Singapore (4:01)

3. Tips on setting clear house rules like time, and working in a variety of interactive activities (5:33)

4. For children with neuro-developmental disorders, their parents surveyed revealed an average screen time exposure of four hours a day (6:53)

5. How grandparents and domestic helpers should also pick tips up from parents on managing their young children and not using mobile devices as simple babysitting tools (9:33)

Produced by: Joyce Teo and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Follow more Health Check podcasts and rate us on:

Spotify: http://str.sg/oeGY

Apple Podcasts: http://str.sg/oeXP

Google Podcasts: http://str.sg/oeLN

Playlist: https://str.sg/Jw7R

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Thank you for your support! ST & BT Podcasts picked up a silver medal for Best Digital Project to engage younger and/or millennial audiences at 2019 Asian Digital Media Awards by Wan-Ifra:

https://str.sg/Jw5T

Watch a video of Podcasts on the rise in Singapore: https://youtu.be/aGJ4cbch6eQ