Health Check Podcast: 'I had hallucinations', says discharged coronavirus patient who spent 13 days in ICU

Health Check Ep 34: "I had hallucinations," said discharged coronavirus patient, who spent 13 days in ICU

Synopsis: This is a fortnightly podcast series on Wednesdays by The Straits Times. We usually bring you tips and expert advice but in this episode, ST senior correspondent Joyce Teo spoke with Ben, 55, who had tested positive for Covid-19 at Alexandra Hospital on March 5 and developed severe disease. She asked him about his early symptoms and his ICU experience.

When Ben sought help at the hospital that day, he was given high amounts of oxygen via an oxygen mask, even though he said he wasn't panting or gasping for breath. Little did he know that on that same day, his condition would worsen so much that he had to be put on life support. Ben spent 13 days in ICU and was discharged on March 21.

