Health Check Podcast: How worried should vaccinated people be about Covid-19?

Health Check Ep 67: How worried should vaccinated people be about Covid-19?

16:39 mins

Synopsis: Every first and third Wednesday of the month, The Straits Times helps you make sense of health matters that affect you.

With the majority of Singapore's population fully vaccinated, how worried should the vaccinated be about Covid-19, as we learn to live with the endemic disease?

ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo speaks with Dr Louisa Sun, a consultant at the Infectious Diseases and Chronic Programme at Alexandra Hospital about:

1. Risk of dying from Covid-19 if you're below 40 or older (2:24)

2. Have the symptoms changed with the Delta variant, and how long does recovery take? (4:29)

3. How complex is the medical phenomenon of 'long Covid' symptoms and why it is a worry for the vaccinated (10:31)

4. Why public measures such as masking up and safe distancing can continue to protect Singaporeans against 'long Covid' symptoms such as 'brain fog' (13:00)

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis & Penelope Lee

Edited by: Hadyu Rahim & Penelope Lee

