Health Check Podcast: How to treat and prevent kidney stones

Health Check Ep 21: How to treat and prevent kidney stones

13:46 mins

Synopsis: In this fortnightly podcast series on Wednesdays, The Straits Times guides you to healthier living and debunks misconceptions with medical experts. In this episode, ST correspondent Joyce Teo and podcasting head Ernest Luis invite urologist Dr Tan Yung Khan from UroHealth Medical Clinic to debunk misconceptions about kidney stones.

He answers the following questions:

1. Should I cut my calcium intake to prevent kidney stones?

2. Is it true that drinking beer helps to keep kidney stones away?

3. What does sweating and hot yoga have to do with kidney stones?

4. Should I wait to pass them out or get them treated?

5. How do I prevent kidney stones and how much water should I drink?

6. How does a high Vitamin C intake affect my risk of kidney stones?

Produced by: Joyce Teo and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

