Health Check Podcast: How to practise better hygiene in wake of Wuhan coronavirus

Do listen to our Health Check podcast on tips for better personal and collective hygiene as a society, in the wake of the mysterious coronavirus that originated from Wuhan, China.
Do listen to our Health Check podcast on tips for better personal and collective hygiene as a society, in the wake of the mysterious coronavirus that originated from Wuhan, China.
TAP/CLICK TO LISTEN: Health Check Ep 28: How to practise better hygiene in wake of Wuhan coronavirus

12:27 mins

Synopsis: In this fortnightly podcast series on Wednesdays, The Straits Times guides you to healthier living and clears up common misconceptions on health.

Have a question on the Wuhan virus outbreak? E-mail us at askst@sph.com.sg

