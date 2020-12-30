Health Check Podcast: How to find the right doctor

Health Check Ep 51: How to find the right doctor

12:24 mins

Synopsis: This is a fortnightly podcast series on Wednesdays by The Straits Times.

In this episode, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo asks Associate Professor Jeremy Lim, the director of global health at the National University of Singapore's Saw Swee Hock School of Public Health, for tips on how to find the right doctor.

They discuss the factors he considers when he is asked by his family and friends to recommend a doctor.

Thank you for listening to the ST Health Check Podcast this year. Please continue to support us in the new year, as we strive to bring you more podcasts that will help boost your mind and body.

Wishing all our listeners a Happy New Year!

Listen to Pt 1 with Associate Prof Jeremy Lim on the pros and cons of online doctor reviews.

