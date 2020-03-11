Health Check Podcast: How to encourage pregnant women to exercise more

Health Check Ep 32: How to encourage pregnant women to exercise more

13:25 mins

Synopsis: In this fortnightly podcast series on Wednesdays, The Straits Times guides you to healthier living and clears up common misconceptions on health with expert guests.

In this episode, ST correspondent Joyce Teo and podcasting head Ernest Luis host Dr Serene Thain, an associate consultant from KK Women's and Children's Hospital.

The first guidelines on physical activity and exercise for pregnant women were released earlier in January in a bid to curb the high rate of gestational diabetes here.

This episode is aimed at popular misconceptions about exercising during pregnancy. Mothers-in law, do have a listen too!

Dr Thain answers the following questions:

1. Why pregnant women should aim for a target of 150 minutes of moderate intensity exercises (divide the time into daily slots or at least three times a week) (3:05)

2. How to avoid hypoglycaemia, which is dangerous for pregnant women (5:40)

3. Danger signs pregnant women should notice while exercising (8:40)

4. Should women lie flat on their backs in prolonged yoga sessions, especially after the fourth month of pregnancy? (11:05)

5. Post-pregnancy exercising guidelines (12:00)

Produced by: Joyce Teo and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Adam Azlee

