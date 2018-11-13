Health Check podcast: Exercise tips for newly-diagnosed diabetics

10 mins

Synopsis: In this new podcast series for 2018, The Straits Times tackles health tips and the impact of national policies with expert guests.

This episode targets newly-diagnosed diabetics. How they can work in an exercise routine and balance it with their new condition, or even if they had been very active marathoners previously for example.

Hosts Ernest Luis, Joyce Teo and Poon Chian Hui discuss various tips with Dr Fadzil Hamzah, a Senior Staff Registrar with the Changi Sports Medicine Centre at Changi General Hospital, and a visiting clinician at the Singapore Sports Institute.

He is also the Director of Community Programmes for Exercise Is Medicine Singapore (EIMS).

Produced by: Joyce Teo and Ernest Luis

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Like Health Check? Subscribe, like and rate us on:

On Spotify: http://str.sg/oeGY

On iTunes: http://str.sg/oeXP

On Google podcasts: http://str.sg/oeLN

Download ST & BT podcasts for offline listening: http://str.sg/stbtpodcasts

On website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts