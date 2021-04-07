Health Check Podcast: All you need to know about Covid-19 clinical trials

Health Check Ep 57: All you need to know about Covid-19 clinical trials

18:31 mins

Synopsis: This is a fortnightly podcast series on Wednesdays by The Straits Times that aims to help you make sense of health matters that affect you.

Clinical trials are research studies that are usually conducted with healthy volunteers to gain more information about a potential treatment or vaccine and its effect on humans. There are various trials conducted here, including one for a potential Covid-19 vaccine that is being developed by Arcturus Therapeutics in the United States and the Duke-NUS Medical School in Singapore.

Some people have volunteered for the phase two vaccine trial, conducted at Tan Tock Seng Hospital's P.H. Feng Research Centre.

In this episode, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo speaks to Adjunct Associate Professor Tan Cher Heng, who runs the centre. Prof Tan is the assistant chairman of the medical board (clinical research and innovation) at Tan Tock Seng Hospital as well as its director of clinical trials.

Prof Tan is asked to share as much as he can on the phase two trial, the trials on new treatments being done here, and the key things to consider for someone who is keen on joining a trial.

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Penelope Lee, Aleemah Basirah and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Penelope Lee and Aleemah Basirah

Subscribe to Health Check Podcast channel, hear the latest episodes fortnightly on Wednesdays and rate us on your favourite audio apps:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaN

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRX

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaQ

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/J6Wv

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg

Read Joyce Teo's stories: https://str.sg/JbxN