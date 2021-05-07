Health Check Ep 59: What you can eat to sleep better

14:34 mins

Synopsis: This is a fortnightly podcast series on Wednesdays by The Straits Times that aims to help you make sense of health matters that affect you.

In this episode, ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo speaks with Dr Richard Swinburne, a sleep scientist and the Head of Sports Nutrition at the Singapore Sports Institute on sleep nutrition, how he flew to Texas a few years ago to help Olympic gold medallist Joseph Schooling to sleep better and why you need to sleep well before and after getting your Covid-19 vaccine.

They discuss the following points:

1. You can get DNA-tested to see how sensitive you are to caffeine (0:50)

2. Caffeine takes 4-6 hours to break down to half its strength, using a double espresso as an example (1:45)

3. How kiwi fruit, tart cherry in natural concentrate or pill form - and omega 3 fish oils for children - can encourage good sleep (2:15)

4. How having enough sleep can help you before and after a Covid-19 vaccination? (5:32)

5. Helping Singapore's Olympic swim champion Joseph Schooling with the perfect performance-enhancing drug called "Zzzz" (7:10)

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Penelope Lee and Ernest Luis

Edited by: Penelope Lee

