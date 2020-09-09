Health Check Podcast: Understanding stress in the age of the coronavirus

Health Check Ep 43: Understanding stress in the age of the coronavirus

12:49 mins

Synopsis: Fortnightly on Wednesdays, The Straits Times guides you to healthier living and clears up common misconceptions on health with expert guests.

The World Heath Organisation has just called for a massive scaling up of investment in mental health.

Close to 1 billion people are living with a mental disorder, while 3 million people die every year from the harmful use of alcohol. One person dies every 40 seconds by suicide.

Now, with the new realities of Covid-19, more people may be experiencing increased anxiety or depression.

ST senior health correspondent Joyce Teo hosts Dr Jared Ng, a consultant with the emergency services at the Institute of Mental Heath about the recent cases he has seen.

He shares how the pandemic has affected some people more than others, and how kindness can go a long way in staving off stress and helping to maintain our mental health during the Covid-19 crisis.

Produced by: Joyce Teo (joyceteo@sph.com.sg), Ernest Luis and Penelope Lee

Edited by: Adam Azlee

Follow Health Check Podcast series fortnightly on Wednesdays and rate us on:

Channel: https://str.sg/JWaN

Apple Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWRX

Spotify: https://str.sg/JWaQ

Google Podcasts: https://str.sg/JWax

Website: http://str.sg/stpodcasts

Feedback to: podcast@sph.com.sg