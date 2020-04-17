He works six days a week but steps up as volunteer

Mr Poovelmagan Ramasamy Mallar is no stranger to volunteering, having served as a counsellor at a drug rehabilitation centre as well as with the SGSecure movement.

So, when the call went out for people to volunteer as safe distancing ambassadors, the 56-year-old immediately signed up - despite already working six days a week as a senior security supervisor.

"We have to be united as Singaporeans to fight the virus. This is a crisis we have never ever faced, so we have to do our part," he said.

And Mr Poovelmagan puts the skills he has learnt as a counsellor to good use. He said some people get very upset when he advises them to observe circuit breaker measures, so he explains to them that the measures are necessary to protect their loved ones.

At times, he encounters homeless people loitering in public. In such cases, he buys them a cup of coffee and takes the time to try and understand their situation before directing them to the relevant social service agencies. "You have to let them know you are their friend," he explained, adding that seeing them safe and happy afterwards brightens his day.

The father of two said his family worries about his safety at times. "I always tell them, when there is a crisis, you must serve the nation," he said. "This is a time when we must come together and fight Covid-19 till the end. We must contribute. Each citizen has a part to play. Only then can we be successful."

Timothy Goh