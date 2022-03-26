Hawkers, coffee shop operators welcome easing of safe management measures: Amy Khor

SINGAPORE - Business operators have welcomed the relaxation of safe management measures at food and beverage (F&B) establishments from Tuesday (March 29).

Fencing around the premises of hawker centres, coffee shops and canteens, for example, will be removed.

This is because these establishments will not be required to implement vaccination-differentiated safe management measures (VDS) or issue stickers to those entering, with groups of up to five fully vaccinated diners permitted.

In a Facebook post on Saturday (March 26), Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor said she met representatives from hawkers' associations as well as those linked to coffee shops and their associations on Friday, noting that they are "supportive" of the lifting of curbs.

On Thursday (March 24), the multi-ministry task force announced updated measures to ease community safe management measures, which come into effect on Tuesday.

Groups of 10 will be permitted at F&B establishments which have implemented VDS.

Dining establishments that do not have VDS checks will be allowed to seat groups of five fully vaccinated diners without the need for vaccination status checks at entrances.

This will make it easier for "operators who face difficulties in cordoning off their venues and setting up discrete access control points, especially hawker centres and coffee shops", the Ministry of Health has said.

A resumption in the sale and consumption of alcohol after 10.30pm will be allowed, as well as live performances, busking and the screening of live broadcast programmes and recorded entertainment.

But while masks are optional for outdoor settings come Tuesday, they must still be worn in hawker centres and coffee shops.

Dr Khor also thanked the participants at the meeting for their help in ensuring that their premises are kept safe and clean for diners and operators.

She said: "With our continued collective efforts, the situation is stabilising and we can look forward to resuming even more activities safely in future."

She urges everyone to stay vigilant and continue to adhere to prevailing safe management measures to "protect ourselves and our loved ones".