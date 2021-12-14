Having a pet helps boost mental health, say 89% of owners in poll

In August last year, senior legal counsel Adeline Chung and her husband welcomed a little bundle of joy into their lives - an energetic Irish corgi named Whiskey.

Since then, the dog has changed not only the couple's lives, but those of Ms Chung's parents as well. "He's brought unbelievable life and joy to the family. My parents are young again," said the 37-year-old, adding that her dog has also added structure to her life.

Ms Chung is not the only one with such sentiments. In a survey done here by multinational animal health firm Boehringer Ingelheim Animal Health Singapore, 89 per cent of respondents said their pets had a positive impact on their mental well-being during the pandemic. The survey was carried out among 1,018 cat and dog owners here from Oct 8 to Nov 27 this year. Those surveyed were broadly representative of the population here.

Dr Armin Wiesler, Boehringer Ingelheim's regional managing director and head of animal health for South-east Asia and South Korea, said the pandemic made it more evident that pets play an important part in supporting humans physically, mentally and emotionally.

Dr Lim Boon Leng, a psychiatrist from Gleneagles Hospital, told The Straits Times that while the pandemic has negatively impacted the mental health of many in myriad ways, there are several ways pets can improve mental health. For instance, they can alleviate loneliness, bring meaning to one's life, or shift the focus away from suffering. Interacting with pets can also reduce stress hormones and enhance oxytocin, a feel-good hormone.

Dr Lim added: "Pets are much easier to establish a relationship with compared to a human, where there may be fears of judgment and rejection."

Revenue director Cheng Limin, 37, agreed. The owner of a mini dachshund - Chorizo - said: "Humans are great, but they ask you a lot of questions you're not ready to answer. A pet really gives you that unconditional support."

Dr Kenneth Tong, head veterinarian and founder of Animal and Avian Veterinary Clinic, said pets can have a positive impact on their owners' mental and physical health. But he emphasised that getting a pet should not be a "quick fix". Those who want a pet should read up about the animal first, and consider how much time and space they have to care for it, he said, adding that potential pet owners should think of the long term.

He added: "The pandemic will be short-lived... The animal is for life."