Gym linked to suspected Omicron cluster closed over Covid-19 rule breach

The Anytime Fitness gym in Bukit Timah recently linked to a suspected Omicron Covid-19 cluster has been ordered to close for 10 days after it did not ensure that patrons adhered to safe management measures (SMMs).

Sport Singapore (SportSG) said in a statement yesterday that the gym in Bukit Timah Shopping Centre had been issued with a notice of composition and ordered to close for 10 days from Wednesday.

It said: "SportSG urges all sports and fitness operators and patrons to remain vigilant and adhere strictly to the SMMs which are put in place to keep the community safe. Enforcement action will be taken against businesses or individuals who fail to comply with the SMMs."

SportSG added that it will continue to work with the sports and fitness industry to bring sports and physical activities back in a safe and responsible manner.

The Ministry of Health said early on Tuesday morning that two Covid-19 cases linked to the gym had tested preliminarily positive for the Omicron variant.

The test result of a third case was pending.

The three cases are two men, aged 21 and 24, and an 18-year-old student. All three are fully vaccinated and had visited the gym between Dec 15 and Dec 17.